New Women's Entrepreneur Book By Pat Alva-Kraker Helps Empower Female Professionals

Women in IT, Real Estate, and Engineering Will Benefit from "Katherine's Quest: One Woman's Journey to Elation"

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Don't let fear, lack of support, or trepidation prevent you from pursuing your purpose in life," said Pat Alva-Kraker, president of Majestic Consulting and Coaching, based in Fort Worth. She uses her decades of experience as an entrepreneur and IT industry to create a holistic approach that enables her coaching clients in real estate, and IT services discover a healthy balance of mind, body, soul, and business.

She offers seven lessons to help women feel empowered, improve self-care, and have a choice, in her new women's empowerment book, " Katherine's Quest: One Woman's Journey to Elation."

Here are five of the main lessons:

You always have a choice. Living a life of satisfaction, meaning and elation is a choice you make every day. A conscious choice results in conscious actions. Love is the answer. Be open to receiving love, giving love and - most importantly - loving yourself. Love what you have and live each day from a position of love. Practice self-care. Allow yourself to practice mind, body, and soul self-care throughout your day. Keep it simple and fun. Live with intention. Intention is the starting point of every dream. It is the creative power that fulfills all our needs for health, wealth, success, spiritual awakening, or love. It's your way of asking the universe for what you want. A satisfied life is so much better than a successful life.

About the book

Tender, funny and wonderfully inspiring, "Katherine's Quest: One Woman's Journey to Elation," celebrates what it is to live an empowered life, the healing power of new beginnings, and a reminder that elation is a choice.

This enlightening story follows Katherine on her journey to elation after losing her marriage, home, and business. She finds her Uncle Iman's journal in an old dusty trunk and discovers his seven keys to happiness­. Readers will discover how to live a fulfilling and satisfied life.

"The book will show women how to live an empowered life, discover the healing power of new beginnings and be reminded that elation is a choice," said Alva-Kraker who has consulted with Lockheed Martin, IBM and McKesson and has spoken to associations like NAWBO (National Association of Women Business Owners), and the DFW Women's Entrepreneurial Center.

About Pat Alva-Kraker

Pat Alva-Kraker (formerly Pat Alva-Green) is on a mission to help women entrepreneurs make a greater impact in the world through their businesses. Pat is a unique life coach who combines her background and experience in corporate America, ranching and certifications in coaching , project management, and Reiki to assist entrepreneurs in transforming their businesses and the quality of their lives in a way that aligns with their truths.

Pat helps clients get clarity on what matters most in their business while developing an action plan that supports their vision.

"Whose fault is it when these problems occur when trying to scale your business? I say it's the way women are taught to fit-in into old school, male-dominated industries that no longer works," she said. "We know that impacting the world with your service is important to you and doing it with ease and grace matters."

Business Coach. Experienced IT Professional. Survivor. Old Soul.

Pat has experienced many ups and downs during her life. Instead of giving up, she fought. She was her own catalyst for change and was determined to create the life she imagined - and deserved.

Pat leveraged her 35 years of experience in the IT industry, which included positions with IBM and Lockheed Martin, to develop methods as a business coach, mentor, retreat leader, and author.

Pat's story begins in 1996 in Denton, Texas, where she was working as a project manager at IBM. In addition to a busy work life that required traveling 80 percent of the time, she also helped her husband manage an exotic animal ranch and a bail bond company.

Life changed for Pat when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1996.

Recognizing that life is too short to be so unhappy and that her life was literally on the line, it became very clear to her that she hadn't been living to her fullest potential.

Determined to survive, Pat took on cancer, researching alternative healing methods and alternative therapies. Cancer served as a catalyst for her becoming a subject matter expert on alternative medicine.

Using this challenge as another catalyst for change, Pat found a new career that didn't involve travel. She reclaimed her life and started to pursue what she really loved: helping people fulfill their dreams.

