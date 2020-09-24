New Wilderness Collection Of Gas Fireplaces Features World's Only Realistic Burning-Log Experience

CANOGA PARK, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The industry's leader in luxury fireplaces , Ortal, introduces its latest innovation - The Wilderness Collection with Firelog Technology. This patent-pending technology delivers the only lifelike log-and-flame experience available today, providing a luxurious, warm ambience with all the convenience of gas, and without the mess or lingering smell of wood fire.Firelog Technology produces unparalleled, campfire-like flames. The real-fire appearance is achieved by allowing the gas to flow directly within the log media, resulting in a taller, more realistic flame. The fireplace media also creates a fuller flame, more closely resembling the traditional look and feel of a campfire. Ortal's approach is starkly different than the industry's common "ribbon" burner method in which identically-sized flames shoot out of a straight pipe at the bottom of the fireplace, resulting in an artificial-looking flame that belongs on a kitchen stove, not a campsite.

Wilderness Collection fireplaces are also equipped with internal lighting, creating a lustrous glow within the fireplace which adds a sublime ambiance to any room, even when the fire is not turned on. With the natural-looking log arrangement and attractive internal lighting, a Wilderness Collection fireplace elevates the room and becomes its centerpiece.

In addition to superbly-realistic flames, Wilderness Collection fireplaces offer additional conveniences and amenities. Wilderness Collection fireplaces can be managed by phone via Wi-Fi for fingertip control. Ortal's innovative Cool Wall Technology mitigates heat from the unit, ensuring that the surrounding walls remain cool, permitting hanging of artwork and electronics directly over the fireplace. With Ortal's unique installation technology, an Ortal fireplace has been optimized for efficiency, making it both beautiful and exceptionally easy to install.

"The luxury-home market is in a constant search for the best of the best, and our Wilderness Collection fireplaces are the epitome of top-of the-line," said Kevin Rantin, VP of sales and marketing, Ortal Fireplaces. "We expect the high-end designers and architects our dealer partners work with to gravitate toward the Wilderness Collection and make it standard for premium residential and commercial designs."

To increase design flexibility and maximize the comfort of homeowners, the following options are available to high-end architects, designers, builders, and their clients:

Power Venting - flexible venting enabling designs that place the fireplace almost anywhere.

Heat Barrier - double glass and screens provide an uninterrupted view of the fire with uncompromised safety.

Heat Control Systems - enjoy a life-like fire even when it's warm with Ortal temperature control, capable of moving heat to other rooms or outside of the house.

Redesigning fire for more than 30 years, Ortal is the world's premier designer and builder of high-quality contemporary frameless gas fireplaces. Ortal leads the industry with meticulous attention to aesthetics and by developing exclusive fire technologies. Ortal fireplaces meet the most stringent requirements of architects, designers, builders, and home and business owners, nurturing its reputation for uncompromising quality of materials, finishes, safety standards, ease of installation, selection, and end-to-end service. For more information, please visit www.ortalheat.com.

