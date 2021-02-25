New West Genetics Obtains Certified Seed Status for their ABOUND® Family.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New West Genetics announces that four of their varieties from their ABOUND family passed the THC hemp trials managed by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, AOSCA's National Hemp Variety Review Board for AOSCA certified seed, as well as approval from Colorado Seed Growers Association for Certified seed status.

More on seed certification: The goal of seed certification is to maintain varietal purity to ensure that growers receive the pure, high quality seed they expect. Hemp varieties that have successfully passed through the AOSCA variety review process are eligible for the production of Certified hemp seed following AOSCA Standards. The variety review is conducted by representatives of seed certifying agencies, academia, the seed industry, and USDA, following requirements established in the U.S Seed Act, to make certain new varieties are distinct, uniform, and stable. After the review, seed certifying agencies work closely with seed producers, following AOSCA standards throughout the growing season. Hemp seed that has successfully met AOSCA Standards may be labeled with the familiar "Blue Tag" that shows customers they are receiving the pure variety they purchased.

"We're excited to see more of our varieties comply with the standards set forth by AOSCA and CSGA," said Rich Fletcher, CTO for New West Genetics. "The certification standards give farmers the assurance that our seed will deliver on the claims; with an excellent germination rate, uniformity, and genetic purity. This is in addition to the CDA validation of a stable, federally compliant THC level, results in a variety that is mechanically harvested with ease and has high yield-all critical components to achieving a productive and predictable supply. US bred hemp varieties dramatically increase US farmers ability to compete and succeed in the hemp industry."

ABOUND represents a family of multi-purpose varieties bred specifically for high-yield grain, CBD flower, and fiber production in the US. Top yielding performance has been verified through multiple variety trials across the US.

New West Genetics New West Genetics is a global leader in premium hemp seed genetics. New West Genetics combines traditional breeding, modern genomics, and agronomic expertise to create non-GMO, proprietary hemp seed bred for high yield, sustainable, large-scale production, as well as refined for various market traits.

Colorado Department of Agriculture's press release: https://ag.colorado.gov/plants/industrial-hemp/cda-approved-certified-seed

