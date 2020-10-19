New Wealth Management Book By Eric Rodriguez, CFP® Shows Millennials How To Retire On Their Terms

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new financial planning book will help millennials and H.E.N.R.Y.S. (high earners, not yet rich) plan for a safe, rewarding, and enriching retirement, according to Eric Rodriguez, CFP® founder of California based financial planning firm WealthBuilders, LLC, and author of "R.E.T.I.R.E. On Your Terms: 6 Steps to Build Your Wealth."

"If you're looking for advice on how to get rich quick, you won't find it here. This book captures real-world experiences, financial planning principles, and practical tools to get you on the right path," said Rodriguez, who earned his Personal Financial Planning Certificate from UCLA, became a CFP ®, and founded WealthBuilders, LLC to help people protect and grow their wealth.

"I'm sure you've heard the adage, 'when the student is ready, the teacher will appear.' Let this book be your teacher," said Rodriguez, who is licensed to work with people in all 50 states.

He uses the acronym "R.E.T.I.R.E." to help readers find six steps to help protect and grow their wealth:

Risk Management

Expense Management

Tax Planning

Investment Management

Retirement Planning

Estate Planning

Readers will also find information on hiring a financial planner and a calendar to keep track of important dates to keep their finances in order.

He has first-hand knowledge of being a high-earning sales professional who needs help planning for the future and managing finances.

"I started a career as a sales executive for the financial industry leader American Express and financial/tech industry changer LearnVest. During my tenure as a sales professional in the finance industry, I seldom thought about my financial plan," he said.

"I quickly realized the difficulty of managing my finances and my sales goals. It's a daunting task to be fiscally responsible when you are in the thick of closing deals, prospecting, managing cross-functional teams, traveling, fine-tuning your skills, and attending corporate meetings. I was so exhausted from the sales cycle, and I didn't have the bandwidth to think about investments, deferred compensation, tax planning, cash-flow management, college funding, etc. Who would?"

For information about the book or to schedule a free consultation via Zoom, go to https://wealthbllc.com/

About Eric Rodriguez, CFP®

Eric was born and raised in San Jose, CA. He earned his Personal Financial Planning Certificate from UCLA and founded WealthBuilders, LLC, in 2017. Eric is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and is a member of XYPN Planning Network, Financial Planning Association and the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA). WealthBuilders, LLC is a fee-only virtual financial planning and investment management firm serving clients around the U.S.

In addition to the wealth management practice, Eric has a philanthropic focus on decreasing the racial wealth gap through financial, in-kind, and volunteer donations via WealthBuilders. He is also co-host of The Avocado Toast Podcast, a financial literacy podcast for Millennials and H.E.N.R.Y.s.

