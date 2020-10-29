New Wave: "The World On Drugs" Documentary Heads To Vancouver

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave") (CSE: SPOR) (FWB: 0XM2) (OTC:TRMND) an investment issuer that provides capital and support services, announced it will bring Microdose to Vancouver November 1 st - 10 th to start production for the next phase of "The World on Drugs" documentary.

The team at New Wave is pleased to announce that Microdose is traveling to Vancouver from November 1-10th, to film the next phase of the upcoming documentary "The World on Drugs". The production aims to illuminate a bold commentary on drug policy, psychedelic medicine and mental health comes at a pivotal moment in our collective evolution. The sharp increase in opioid-related overdose deaths in B.C. highlight the urgent need for new treatments and policy, providing the unique opportunity to spotlight psychedelic medicine. We have scheduled interviews with leading experts in their respective fields, and would love to hear your suggestions for interview candidates, key locations, or critical subject matter that should be filmed in Vancouver, please fill out this open feedback/application form.

"We would like to thank New Wave Holdings for being our inaugural sponsor for this next phase of our international effort to document the intersection of mental health, psychedelic medicine and global drug policy around the world. We are committed to building a compelling, objective narrative by listening to the experts, this documentary will truly be a team effort." Microdose CEO - Patrick Moher

Pilot footage for "The World on Drugs" was captured in Mexico where the Microdose team met with notable thought leaders, clinicians and psychedelic medicine providers. For any general partnership inquiries, please reach out to Connor Haslem at: Connor@microdose.buzz.

"The Microdose team hopes to continue the journey by heading to Portugal, where full drug decriminalization provides fascinating insight into a potential, more progressive way forward. We also intend on going to Jamaica, another iconic location significantly impacted by the War on Drugs that is pioneering new mental health treatments. As our worldwide documentary filmmaking journey progresses, we hope to illuminate the potential of psychedelic medicine to disrupt the mental health crisis across the globe." - Patrick Moher continued

The data form: If you or anyone you know wants to contribute or is interested to collaborate on this project, please fill out this form. We do have a limited filming period that is available, so unfortunately we won't be able to connect directly with all submissions-but, everybody that fills this form out on behalf of somebody or behalf of themselves will get a free copy of the completed film as a thank you gift for your contribution.

If you are interested in getting involved with this dynamic documentary filmmaking project in terms of collaboration, sponsorship or general input, please reach out to Connor Haslem at: Connor@microdose.buzz

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTC:TRMND) is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning psychedelic and esports sectors. In the psychedelic sector, New Wave will focus on supporting research on active psychedelic compounds, creation of consumer products based on functional mushrooms, and developing an IP portfolio focusing on psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, and ketamine derived treatments for neuropsychiatric diseases.

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://newwavecorp.com

ABOUT MICRODOSE PSYCHEDELIC INSIGHTS

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelics through Industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy and community. They enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and its intersection with healthcare, medicine and personal growth. Microdose work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands and an unrivalled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors and advisors.

Information relating Microdose Psychedelic Insight contained in this news release was provided by Microdose Psychedelic Insight and/or its agent and has not been independently verified by the Company. The Company does not take responsibility for the accuracy of such information.

The CSE has not in any way passed on the merits of the Acquisition, and neither has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION DISCLAIMER

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to, applicable regulatory approval in connection with the Acquisition, the closing of the Acquisition, expansion of operations, size and quality of future tournaments and projections regarding attendance at future events. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of competitive factors and competition for investment opportunities, challenges relating to operations in international markets, transaction execution risk, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable based on current expectations and potential investment pipeline, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-wave-the-world-on-drugs-documentary-heads-to-vancouver-301162904.html

SOURCE New Wave Holdings Corp.