New Wave Holdings Corp Appoints Dr. Wade Davis To Psychedelic Research Advisory Board

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. (the " Company" or " New Wave Holdings") (CSE: SPOR), is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning psychedelic and esports sectors. In the psychedelic sector New Wave Holdings focuses on active psychedelic compounds, functioning mushroom product lines, and develop an IP portfolio focusing on psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, and ketamine derived treatments for neuropsychiatric diseases, announces that it has brough on Dr. Wade Davis, Ph. D. to it's Psychedelic Research Advisory Board ("Advisory Board").

Psychedelic Sector

New Wave Holdings, through it's investment in Anahit Therapeutics Ltd. (" Anahit"), will focus on active psychedelic compounds, functioning mushroom product lines derived from lions mane, reishi, and cordyceps mushrooms, and developing an IP portfolio focused on psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, and ketamine derived treatments for neuropsychiatric diseases (Addiction, Depression, Anxiety, & PTSD). The Company is developing a series of medicinal mushroom health products for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.

The Company is pleased to announce that Dr. Wade Davis has agreed to play an integral role on the Psychedelic Research Advisory Board. His role will to advise on research that supports the Company's goal of development and commercialization of psychedelic compound derived neuropsychiatric treatments, assisting in the development an IP strategy, acting as a liaison to key industry players and providing such introductions, and supporting the Company in new developments and providing feedback and insight. The Advisory Board will evaluate the potential positive effects its medicinal mushroom formulations could have on individuals suffering from indications such as anxiety/depression and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), bereavement and emotional disturbances as well as stress and substance abuse disorders.

Dr. Wade Davis, Ph.D.

Wade Davis is a writer, photographer, and filmmaker whose work has taken him from the Amazon to Tibet, Africa to Australia, Polynesia to the Arctic. Explorer-in-Residence at the National Geographic Society from 2000 to 2013, he is currently Professor of Anthropology and the BC Leadership Chair in Cultures and Ecosystems at Risk at the University of British Columbia. Author of 23 books, including One River , The Wayfinders and Into the Silence, winner of the 2012 Samuel Johnson prize, the top nonfiction prize in the English language, he holds degrees in anthropology and biology and received his Ph.D. in ethnobotany, all from Harvard University. His many film credits include Light at the Edge of the World, an eight-hour documentary series written and produced for the NGS. Davis, one of 20 Honorary Members of the Explorers Club, is the recipient of 12 honorary degrees, as well as the 2009 Gold Medal from the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, the 2011 Explorers Medal, the 2012 David Fairchild Medal for botanical exploration, the 2015 Centennial Medal of Harvard University, the 2017 Roy Chapman Andrews Society's Distinguished Explorer Award, the 2017 Sir Christopher Ondaatje Medal for Exploration, and the 2018 Mungo Park Medal from the Royal Scottish Geographical Society. In 2016, he was made a Member of the Order of Canada. In 2018 he became an Honorary Citizen of Colombia. His latest book, Magdalena: River of Dreams, will be published by Knopf in September 2020.

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTC:TRMNF) is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning psychedelic and esports sectors. In the psychedelic sector New Wave will focus on active psychedelic compounds, functioning mushroom product lines, and develop an IP portfolio focusing on psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, and ketamine derived treatments for neuropsychiatric diseases.

