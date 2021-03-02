New VP For First Community Mortgage In St. Augustine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage (FCM) has named Cassidy Spencer Vice President. She has nearly 20 years' experience in the industry and can originate mortgages for consumers in the many markets in which FCM is licensed across the country.

"Cassidy is a great fit for our team," says Dan Smith, President of First Community Mortgage. "In addition to being a talented mortgage lender, she has a laid-back demeanor that puts clients at ease while also being able to hold those involved in the mortgage process accountable, thus keeping things moving efficiently toward closing. Her approach creates a service experience that is incredible, and that's why her client love her and rely on her again and again."

The California native prides herself on being well versed on lending and on the real estate business. In fact, Spencer has held a real estate broker's license for 19 years. She provides a full range of residential mortgage products, including purchases, refinance, construction and home equity loans, and is adept at helping clients with first-time homebuyer programs, conventional financing and VA, Jumbo, FHA and USDA programs.

Away from work she enjoys running, golfing, singing, snowboarding, ATV quading, fishing, wakeboarding and spending quality time with friends and family, which includes her husband and their two sons. They reside in St. Augustine.

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. It funded over $3.5 billion in home loans in 2020. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700. www.FirstCommunityMortgage.com

