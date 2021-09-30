New Venture Fund Provides Investors Access To Private Companies Creating Unique Technological Innovations For The Future

APPLETON, Wis., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Alternative Investment Management LLC ("Global Alts") has announced the launch of Unicorn Technology Fund II. The Fund's primary strategy is to acquire a portfolio of late stage, venture-backed technology companies that possess the potential to offer a liquidity event in the next 2-4 years. The Fund targets companies with unique technological innovations that enhance productivity, facilitate economic growth, speed up inventions, prolong healthier lives, facilitate green energy, or other promising initiatives in areas such as blockchain, fintech, space exploration, healthtech, and other technology-focused areas.

The Unicorn Technology Fund II has raised more than $9 million to date and has deployed capital across twelve investments to date, including Robinhood, Humacyte, Rubrik, BockFi, Firefly Aerospace, Netskope, Kraken, PandaDoc.

"Several important factors have converged to create what we believe to be an optimal window for investors to consider investing in late-stage private tech companies," says Prateek Mehrotra, Chief Investment Officer. "Our lives are increasingly impacted by disruptive technologies created by high-growth companies with innovative ideas that provide investors with unique opportunities. Because venture backed companies are remaining private longer, an increasing percentage of value is being created prior to going public. Thus, investors waiting for an IPO may be missing out on a significant portion of the growth phase of these Unicorn companies."

The Unicorn Technology Fund II was created to leverage the experience of the management team and knowledge in the venture capital and secondary market space. "Late-stage venture capital investing is not about seeking home runs; it's about capturing a bump in valuation that can often occur when a firm is acquired or goes public. Such investing is not without risk. We think that some of this risk can be mitigated by buying a diversified portfolio of established companies, being selective, and by seeking to acquire shares at prices discounted from the respective companies' last round of financing," said Mehrotra.

The Unicorn Technology Fund II is available only to Qualified Purchasers meeting certain income and net worth requirements.

About Global Alternative Investment Management LLC

Global Alts is a private fund management company headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin. The firm creates and markets private funds to serve high net worth (Accredited, Qualified Clients and Qualified Purchasers), Institutional, and Non-profit Investors.

For more information, visit www.GlobalAlts.com .

Investment Risks of Venture Capital and Private Fund Investments

Venture capital investing involves risk, including risk of your entire investment and is not suitable for all investors. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk, and this fund involves substantial risk of loss, including loss of all capital invested. There are a significant number of factors that could cause the actual benefits and expectations with respect to the fund to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including the ability to identify and manage investment opportunities. You should not assume that any of the above content serves as the receipt of, or as a substitute for personalized investment advice. Investors should consult with their financial and tax advisors before considering an investment. Past performance may not be indicative of future results. Content herein is not an offering or solicitation to buy securities. This offering can only be made by the private placement memorandum.

Global Alts relies upon the investment adviser registration of Endowment Wealth Management, Inc. based on certain no-action letters issued to the American Bar Association in the past. The activities of Global Alts' investment advisory activities are subject to the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and the rules thereunder and is subject to examination by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: Robert Riedl, CPA, CFP ®, AWMA ®Managing Member Global Alternatives Investment Management LLC 320079@email4pr.com 920.785.6010

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-venture-fund-provides-investors-access-to-private-companies-creating-unique-technological-innovations-for-the-future-301388637.html

SOURCE Global Alternative Investment Management LLC