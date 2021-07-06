New 'United States Of St. Jude' Series Spotlights Riveting Stories To Inspire A Country

Collection of 52 stories of hope, healing and generosity tied to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital from every state, our nation's capital and Puerto Rico now available

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new collection of 52 stories of people from every state in the union, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico who are tied to the mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® is available starting today on St. Jude Inspire. The series, called The United States of St. Jude, spotlights the deep and abiding dedication of supporters from across the country who are united in helping cure childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases both at home and abroad.

Visit stjude.org/inspire to discoverstories by state and share content using the hashtag #UnitedStatesofStJude.

The inspiring stories of hope, healing and generosity from St. Jude volunteers, supporters and families from all walks of life are presented in a mix of formats, including written, video and audio content that is accessible via an interactive map.

"As we celebrate Independence Day and progress in emerging from the pandemic, the stories of the United States of St. Jude represent the best in us as a nation," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "These inspiring stories of generous souls with purpose unify a vast country behind a singular belief that no child should die in the dawn of life."

The narratives are designed to be shared across the country, friend to friend, grandmother to grandchild, colleague to colleague. From a pediatric St. Jude cancer survivor living among the wild beauty of Kodiak, Alaska, to bereaved parents in Macon, Georgia, who found a way to channel their grief, to the pierogi-making Rhode Island couple inspiring their Twitch audience to support St. Jude through their cooking show, each story at its center has St. Jude as the unifying element.

The United States of St. Jude is reminiscent of the early days of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, when founder Danny Thomas crisscrossed the country with his wife, Rose Marie, visiting bowling alleys, civic organizations and even people's homes to rally support for the hospital in communities everywhere. They once visited 28 states in 32 days, inspiring multi-generational support for the simple yet profound mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children. ®

Thomas is the original storyteller of St. Jude. Throughout his life and successful Hollywood career, he made St. Jude not only his passion but also his singular purpose, ensuring that no child would be turned away from treatment based on the color of their skin, the language they speak, or their ability to pay, saying at the dedication of St. Jude in February 1962, "If I were to die this minute, I would know why I was born."

The millions of supporters who have united to continue Thomas' mission only grows, as do the number of lives they impact. The United States of St. Jude illustrates these lives, and the stories reflect the diversity that brings people from all over the country together in the most remarkable ways to make a difference in the lives of children everywhere.

