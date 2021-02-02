New Training Helps Pharmacies Respond To The High Tide Of COVID-19 Vaccinations

DENVER, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRC® Healthcare (Therapeutic Research Center or TRC®) announces the release of a new program from Pharmacy Technician University (PTU). PTU Elite: Immunizations is an online training curriculum designed to help the nation's pharmacy technicians learn best practices and master skills needed to safely immunize patients.

PTU Elite: Immunizations responds to the pharmacy industry's need to prepare techs for delivering COVID-19 vaccines.

The PTU Elite: Immunizations curriculum responds to the pharmacy industry's urgent need to prepare pharmacy technicians for delivering lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines to the public. Nationwide, pharmacies depend on collaborations between licensed pharmacists and certified pharmacy technicians to administer immunizations in communities, in accordance with state guidelines. Some states have more rigorous requirements, including lengthier training. The PTU Elite: Immunizationstraining is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) and can be adjusted to conform with various guidelines in all 50 states.

TRC Healthcare is considered the market leader in continuing education (CE) and professional development training for licensed pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and other healthcare professionals. As an industry insider, TRC Healthcare anticipated the challenge a massive, new immunization program might represent to the nation's pharmacies if they lacked a well-trained staff.

"Our experts have assembled a comprehensive training program that will help pharmacies ramp up quickly for the expanded need to deliver vaccinations," says Wes Crews, Chief Executive Officer of TRC Healthcare. "TRC Healthcare understands pharmacy operations, so the program addresses all the concerns pharmacies have about continuing education, from overall immunization safety, to the tactical problems of getting people trained in a busy workplace, as well as performing all the tasks that are important to the business of running a pharmacy. We expect PTU Elite: Immunizations to give pharmacies a boost on immunization readiness and better position them to protect the public from preventable conditions."

PTU Elite: Immunizations resembles other widely-used TRC Healthcare programs that elevate skills among pharmacy technicians by focusing on relevant content. The enterprise level platform offers tracking and reporting features pharmacy managers can use to administer training throughout their organizations. Six hours of the base-level program are self-paced courses that pharmacy technicians can do at their own convenience via 24/7 online access. Four hours are allocated for practicing skills in a live setting under the supervision of a licensed pharmacist, using rubrics and other content developed by pharmacy experts at TRC Healthcare. At the end of the training, pharmacy technicians are fully prepared to administer all kinds of vaccines, including those that protect against COVID-19. The training awards ACPE-accredited CE credits to pharmacy technicians and can be adapted to meet immunization training requirements set by all 50 states.

About TRC HealthcareTRC is the leading provider of digital medication learning that updates, informs, and educates healthcare providers across the continuum of care. In addition to its highly regarded Pharmacist's Letter , Prescriber's Letter , Pharmacy Technician's Letter, and Natural Medicines online resources, TRC provides additional online solutions for hospital and community clinicians that expand on its trusted recommendations, such as drug comparison charts, patient education handouts, FAQs, and tutorials in its web-based products. In addition, TRC provides online continuing education programs for medication learning, competency, and compliance programs, and keeps clinicians and administrators informed via its continuing education (CE) dashboard and CE Organizer. TRC provides the largest catalog of education and advisory services in the industry for pharmacy, delivering nearly 400 course options to help technicians and clinicians. TRC leads the way in the training of new pharmacy technicians with Pharmacy Technicians University the first online accredited, interactive training program of its kind. Nearly 500,000 healthcare professionals rely on TRC's advisory and education service to access concise, unbiased, timely information to improve medication use, prevent medication errors, and improve overall patient care, quality and outcomes.

