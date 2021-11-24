New Title From Henry Arnold Davis

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've ever wondered "What will happen to me when I die?" this book is for you. I first considered the question at eight years of age staring down the barrel of a thirty-eight-caliber revolver under a white-knuckled death grip in my father's hand—the same gun used on him by my older brother years earlier. Drawing on religion, science, philosophy, mathematics, near-death experiences (NDE), out-of-body experiences (OBE), spirit encounters, hundreds of interviews across the globe, and good old-fashioned common sense, Gambling With Your Soul tackles the controversial topic of life after death by standing on two fundamental truths. First, everyone is going to die. Second, no one knows what will happen to them after they die. In the face of these truths, What Is Your Best Bet? Analyzing the afterlife beliefs of the world's top twenty-two religions/nonreligions, this book proves it is Christianity. This is not to say that Christianity is "right," and all other religions are "wrong." It is simply your best bet. The book provides an original, objective, and comprehensive answer to the question that's sewn into the DNA of every human being.

Henry Arnold Davis is the senior quality manager and interim executive lead, quality assurance with Aurora Flight Sciences Corporation in Bridgeport, West Virginia, a subsidiary of the Boeing Company. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Yale University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Henry lives in Bridgeport, West Virginia, and Chandler, Arizona, with his wife of over twenty years, Tanya. Combined, they have five children and nine grandchildren.

"A fascinating read from beginning to end. If you've ever asked yourself life's most profound question—What will happen to me when I die?—this book is for you. The author grabbed my ttention with a bang and held it firmly with interesting stories and thought-provoking questions. A must read!"

—John Ortiz, California, no religious affiliation

"Recommend for readers who enjoy a serious study of various religious beliefs and seek to find the true God. Through stories, history, personal experiences, various research, and reflections, the reader is guided from an objective perspective to consider a true belief."

—Christina Tse, Hong Kong, converted from pantheism to Christianity

"The feeling of confronting death is lonely and overwhelming and has deep impact on a person. This book works on easing that experience by showing that death is universal. This exposure to the universality of death can have an emotional relief leading to faster acceptance."

—Salem Wali Ali, California, Muslim

Gambling With Your Soul: What Is Your Best Bet? by Henry Arnold Davis Resource Publications, an imprint of Wipf and Stock Publishers 978-1-6667-0183-8 / paperback / $24 www.wipfandstock.com

