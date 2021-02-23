New Survey Shows Legal Professionals Are Ready For Digital Transformation In 2021

Survey Results Show Broader Use of Workflow Automation and Other Technologies and an Increase in DEI Initiatives

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey of legal professionals, commissioned by Mitratech and conducted by ALM , finds that 2021 will be a year of change for corporate legal technology. From broader use of workflow automation and other technology, to an increasing focus on diversity and inclusion initiatives (DEI), there are a lot of reasons for legal teams to feel optimistic about the coming year.

Key findings from the survey include:

Remote work environments will continue to be widely accepted in 2021. 60% of corporate legal department respondents see 51%-100% of their workforces working remotely.

working remotely. 77% of corporate legal departments anticipate their use of workflow and process automation to increase; only 2% believe this will decrease in their organization.

anticipate their use of workflow and process automation to increase; only 2% believe this will decrease in their organization. Where did they see increased technology use? 44% said contract management, 42% matter management, 37% governance, risk and compliance technologies, 31% e-Billing, and 31% legal hold and e-discovery.

and DEI initiatives will continue to be at the forefront with 87% of corporate legal departments seeing diversity and inclusion efforts to be very or fairly important to their company.

seeing diversity and inclusion efforts to be to their company. Due to changes in the H1B1 lottery, 32% believe it is very likely or fairly likely H1B1 visa holders in the workforce will increase.

"With legal departments measuring diversity and inclusion and continuing to increase investment in corporate legal technologies, the industry is truly on the cusp of major change," said Mike Williams, CEO, Mitratech. "As legal professionals take an increasingly strategic role, the need for agility and incorporating technologies that accelerate company wide decision-making is imperative."

The survey white paper can be downloaded here .

