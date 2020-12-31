New Survey: More Than 2/3 Of Respondents Say Their Health And Fitness Has Been Negatively Impacted During 2020

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new survey, a majority of people have reported gaining weight, losing muscle and struggling with their mental health during the past year. Life Time, the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, conducted the survey with thousands of current and former members across the country to determine trends and habits in health and wellness as we enter the New Year.

Overall results point to the pandemic having a substantial negative impact on the health and fitness habits for most. Nearly 70% of respondents said their personal health has been negatively impacted this year. Top reasons cited for the negative impact include:

Overall stress from pandemic (44.5%)

The closure of gyms (31.8%)

Working from home leading to less motivation to exercise (15.2%)

Many respondents (70.5%) struggled finding motivation to work out from home and nearly 86% said they miss their in-person workout community. Additionally, 76% of respondents added they believe health clubs are essential businesses and should remain open during the pandemic.

Despite—or because of—these struggles, an overwhelming percent of people are extremely motivated to regain their health and fitness in the New Year. In fact, 80.5% of respondents said they feel more inspired to make a health goal in 2021, such as:

34.2% will focus on weight loss

22% will involve building muscle

12.5% will emphasize mental health

Other key responses include:

60% say they're sitting more than they did pre-pandemic with 30.8% saying they sit more than eight hours a day

For those who previously commuted to work, they're "redeeming" their commute time in a variety of ways:

34% are catching up on sleep



32% are spending more time with family



23% are finding more time for exercise



11% are eating more thoughtful meals they've planned

Life Time conducted the survey as part of its annual promise to help American's commit to One Positive Action through Commitment Day which launched on January 1, 2013, as a nationwide movement to inspire and encourage positive change. Since then, millions have participated in making a commitment to better their health, communities and selves. The survey polled more than 1,200 participants from age 18 to 70+ on health- and fitness-related topics ranging from what makes members feel healthy, happy and stressed to preferred workout styles and activities.

More information on how to take part in Commitment Day is available online at CommitmentDay.com.

About Commitment Day ® Life Time launched Commitment Day on January 1, 2013, as a nationwide movement to inspire and encourage healthy change. Since then, millions have participated in making a commitment to better their health, communities and selves. For more information visit CommitmentDay.com.

About Life Time ®, Inc.As a wellness pioneer, Life Time is reshaping the way consumers approach their health by integrating where we move, work and live—digitally and physically—all with the primary objective of helping people lead healthy, happy lives. With more than 150 destinations in 41 major markets across the U.S. and Canada, Life Time operates luxury athletic resorts, owns and produces iconic athletic events and is expanding its brand though Life Time Work premium coworking spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. For more information visit lifetime.life.

