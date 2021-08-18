New Survey Finds 64 Percent Of Americans' Travel Plans Got Canceled In 2020; 47 Percent Miss The Food Abroad Most

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since many people have missed out on travel over the past year, TGI Fridays ®, the iconic restaurant brand known for good food and good times, invites Guests to explore a world full of flavor with its new Global Bar Crawl menu: a food and drink excursion inspired by the 50+ Fridays restaurants around the globe. Fridays fans can add a stamp to their flavor passport through globally inspired appetizers, like worldly wing flavors, classic potato skins with an adventurous twist, a global exploration of dumplings, and innovative cocktails from around the world, including Ultimate Double Berry Mojito, Ultimate Around the World Long Island Iced Tea, and Ultimate Fridays Margarita. Not only can Guests embark on a flavor vacation, but Fridays fans can also enter the Global Bar Crawl sweepstakes for a chance to win a grand prize all-expense-paid trip for two.*

"We know our Guests, and they love to travel and experience new things, but the more than year-long quarantine prevented many of them from that adventure," said Sara Bittorf, TGI Fridays Chief Experience Officer. "TGI Fridays has restaurants around the world, and while Fridays fans can't physically visit all of them, we are excited to bring the ultimate global Fridays experience to our U.S. restaurants."

A recent Fridays survey found that 64 percent of Americans' travel plans got canceled in 2020 and 47 percent agree that they missed trying new food/restaurants when traveling abroad.

The survey also found that 64 percent of people agree the hardest part of the quarantine was not being able to go to restaurants to socialize and 59 percent plan to go to happy hour/bars more than they did before the pandemic.

A culinary adventure awaits with new Global Bar Crawl menu:

Potato Skin Passport - This classic appetizer will now offer three new flavors, including Apple Butter BBQ topped with Chicken and Cheese, Buffalo Chicken with Blue Cheese crumbles, and Cheese Pizza Skins with marinara.

Around the World of Dumplings - A global exploration of dumplings with options like Korean Wasabi and Szechwan, and Cajun-fried served with Cucumber Wasabi Ranch, BBQ Ranch, and Szechwan dipping sauces.

Wing Around the World - Choose from boneless or traditional wings with worldly wing flavors, including Classic Buffalo, Tropical BBQ, Spicy Hot Mustard, and Garlic Parmesan.

Amazing Blazing Pound of Cheese Fries - Loaded with poblano queso, mixed cheese, bacon, pickled jalapenos, green onions, and a side of BBQ Ranch.

Ultimate Around the World Long Island Iced Tea - ABSOLUT Vodka, Hendrick's Gin, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Altos Tequila, Cointreau, and Coke ®.

Ultimate Double Berry Mojito - Bacardi Rum, strawberry, raspberry, fresh mint, Sprite ® .

. Ultimate Fridays Margarita - 1800 Silver Tequila and triple sec.

Fridays is leading the flavor adventure with the Global Bar Crawl sweepstakes. July 27, 2021, to September 6, 2021, Guests can enter by either visiting a participating Fridays location, joining Fridays Rewards, ordering delivery directly through Fridays.com, or downloading the Fridays mobile app. The sweepstakes will have various prizes, including a year's worth of free Fridays gift cards, Amazon gift cards, daily prize packs, and a grand prize all-expense-paid trip for two to the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Puerto Aventuras, Mexico.*

The Global Bar Crawl menu is available at participating Fridays locations and online with the improved direct ordering at Fridays.com. Guests can enjoy a completely contactless experience through curbside pickup with mobile technology that will alert the restaurant upon arrival. Guests can also order ahead, apply gift cards as payments, and customize their entire experience via the site.

To follow the Global Bar Crawl adventure, visit and participate in Fridays' Instagram global takeover using the #FridaysGlobalBarCrawl. For more information about the Global Bar Crawl sweepstakes, new menu offerings, or to find restaurant locations, visit Fridays.com.

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Fridays Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the Contiguous US who are 21 or older at time of entry. Sweepstakes begins on July 27, 2021, at 12:00 a.m. ET and ends on September 6, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. ET. For entry, prize details and official rules visit www.fridaysaroundtheworld.com . Sponsored by TGI Fridays Inc., 19111 North Dallas Parkway, Suite 165, Dallas, Texas 75287. Void where prohibited. Images and brandmark are used with permission and are property of Hard Rock International ( USA) Inc. Grand prize trip must be redeemed by September 1, 2022. Menu offerings available while supplies last at participating locations only. Void where prohibited by law.

About TGI Fridays

In 1965, TGI Fridays opened its first location in New York City. More than 50 years later, Fridays comprises more than 719 restaurants in 54 countries offering high-quality, authentic American food and legendary drinks backed by genuine service. Bringing people together to socialize and celebrate the spirit of "Friday" is core to our promise that "In Here, It's Always Friday®." Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and download our mobile app. Join Fridays Rewards® and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Methodology

The TGI Fridays survey was conducted online by Dynata on July 8 and 9, 2021, among 1,000 American adults aged 18 and older. Respondents to the survey were selected from those who volunteered to participate in online surveys. One thousand complete surveys were collected using the sample framework based on U.S. Census data for age, ethnicity, gender, region, and income.

