New Survey Findings Reveal Cleansing Habits Of American Adults Are Not Up To Dermatologist Standards

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey conducted by CeraVe® among 2,000 U.S. adults aged 18-40 1 revealed that while 91% of consumers agree they know cleansing is important, only 23% say that a dermatologist would be pleased with their facial cleansing habits. As a dermatologist-developed therapeutic skincare brand, CeraVe® wants to educate all consumers on healthy skincare habits so they can reap the full benefits of an effective skincare routine. That's why this Cleanse Your Skin Week ( July 25-31), CeraVe is helping consumers find the best cleanser for their own skin to achieve a healthy, balanced clean and cleanse like a dermatologist.

To maximize the benefits of a daily cleanse, consumers should be looking for products that are formulated for their skin type and feature key ingredients that remove dirt, oil and other residue without stripping the skin barrier. Yet, an overwhelming 80% of survey respondents said they do not know what ingredients to look for in a cleanser, and 70% do not know what their skin type is. Additionally, 40% even admit that they need more education on ingredients, and 36% say they do not know the difference between cleanser formulas to choose what is best for their skin.

Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe® cleansers have been formulated with key ingredients to effectively remove build-up on skin without disrupting the skin barrier. With a range of facial cleansers that deliver efficacious ingredients in different formulations, CeraVe® offers a product for everyone's skin type. Each cleanser is formulated with three essential ceramides - 1, 3 and 6-II - to help restore the skin barrier and hyaluronic acid to help attract and retain moisture, thus ensuring consumers can experience a healthy, balanced cleanse.

Yet, according to that same survey, 71% of respondents say they are not actively seeking ingredients that help the skin barrier when choosing a cleanser, and 52% say they are not looking for hydrating ingredients.

"The skin barrier is the foundation for healthy skin, helping to keep moisture in and irritants out, and daily cleansing with a product best suited for your skin type plays a critical role in maintaining your barrier," said board-certified dermatologist Dr. Daniel Sugai. "The CeraVe® range of gentle formulas with three essential ceramides makes them suitable for a variety of skin types, so I can trust that my patients will experience an effective cleanse that not only cleans skin but leaves skin's natural moisture intact."

More than half of dermatologists (52%) say the ingredient they tell their patients to look for when selecting a cleanser is ceramides, according to a survey of 200 board-certified dermatologists conducted by CeraVe 2. Additionally, 51% say one of the most common mistakes their patients make is using products that dry out the skin, and 46% say their patients need more education on selecting products well-suited for their skin type.

"We recognize that everyone's skin is unique, and that people have different preferences when it comes to choosing products that are best for their skin," said Jaclyn Marrone, Vice President of Marketing at CeraVe®. "As a therapeutic skincare brand, CeraVe® is committed to providing effective skincare solutions for all people by offering a range of products, including a full cleanser portfolio, that have each been formulated with dermatologists to include the ingredients and formulas that will address all skin types and consumer preferences."

While ridding the skin of dirt, oil and makeup is most often associated with the benefits of a cleanser, hydration should not be overlooked. In fact, nearly half (45%) of dermatologists surveyed say they believe that their patients' dry skin can be corrected by a proper cleansing routine, and when asked what their own number one cleansing routine rule is, among the top answers was a cleanser that hydrates the skin (23%).

CeraVe® offers a broad range of cleansers for dry, oily, combination, acne-prone and sensitive skin, each developed with dermatologists to ensure that in addition to removing the bad from skin, they leave everything good behind to help skin achieve a healthy moisture balance. Throughout National Cleanse Your Skin Week, CeraVe® will continue to educate consumers about cleansing and help everyone develop an effective skincare routine for their own skin type. For skincare tips and to find more information, visit CeraVe® on Facebook and Instagram.

1 This survey was conducted online within the United States by OnePoll on behalf of CeraVe® from July 6- July 11, 2021, among 2,000 U.S. adults ages 18-40. 2This survey was conducted online within the United States by Sermo on behalf of CeraVe® from June 29, 2021- July 2, 2021, among 200 U.S. board-certified dermatologists.

