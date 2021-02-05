New Sunday Morning Show "Save The Nation" Premieres On Newsmax TV At 11:00 Am This Sunday, February 7

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FreedomWorks' new Sunday morning news show "Save the Nation" premieres this Sunday morning, February 7, at 11:00 am ET on Newsmax TV.

FreedomWorks President Adam Brandon brings the news of the day home to America's heartland with stories that matter to Americans, featuring exclusive newsmaker interviews and lively panel discussions about politics, the economy, culture and where we go from here. FreedomWorks' senior economic contributor Stephen Moore and John Tamny, director of FreedomWorks' Center for Economic Freedom, will also appear on the show to discuss the pressing economic issues of the day.

"At a time when many Americans are looking for a positive path forward for our country, Save the Nation will give the clear political and economic analysis they deserve," said Adam Brandon. "We can think of no better venue to reach people across the country than Newsmax TV and look forward to the partnership."

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy commented, "We look forward to bringing our rapidly-growing audience exclusive content from the team at FreedomWorks." Ruddy noted that FreedomWorks is one of the nation's "most effective and respected grassroots organizations in touch with the issues Americans care about."

Special guests for the inaugural episode include:

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY)

(R-WY) FreedomWorks senior economist Stephen Moore

Pollster and analyst Scott Rasmussen

Representative Chip Roy (TX-21)

(TX-21) Representative David Schweikert (AZ-06)

(AZ-06) Dr. Dave Brat

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy

Newsmax TV is now the 4th highest rated cable news channel in the country and draws more than 30 million regular viewers. The channel is carried on all major cable systems and over-the-top (OTT platforms), making it available in over 120 million U.S. households.

ABOUT NEWSMAX

Newsmax Media is a broadcasting and media company that operates Newsmax TV, the nation's 4thhighest-rated cable news channel. Newsmax TV is available through all major cable operators and most OTT platforms. Newsmax's media holdings reach over 40 million Americans monthly through Newsmax TV, Newsmax.com , Moneynews.com , Newsmaxhealth.com , Newsmax Magazine, and more than a dozen health and financial newsletters. Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

ABOUT FREEDOMWORKS

The mission of FreedomWorks is to build, educate, and mobilize the largest network of activists advocating the principles of smaller government, lower taxes, free markets, personal liberty, and the rule of law.

ABOUT ADAM BRANDON

Adam Brandon is the president of FreedomWorks, a grassroots service center to millions of activists who support smaller government, lower taxes, free markets, personal liberty, and rule of law. Adam joined FreedomWorks in 2005, starting in the press department and gradually moving into a presidential role. Adam is responsible for setting the priorities of the entire family of FreedomWorks entities, including a 501(c)(3) foundation, 501(c)(4) issue activism effort, and two political action committees. Before FreedomWorks, Adam worked as a state-level campaign manager, high school teacher, and a press secretary for a non-profit. Needless to say, each role taught him the skills to achieve strategic goals in an environment of scarcity. Adam earned a B.A. from George Washington University and master's degrees from Georgetown University, George Washington University, and Jagiellonian University in Krakow, Poland.

ABOUT SAVE THE NATION

Save the Nation is a new weekend show on Newsmax TV that has the pulse of the American people and brings the news of the day home to America's heartland every Sunday at 11:00 am ET. FreedomWorks President Adam Brandon will provide in-depth analysis and insight on the events of the week and how they impact the days ahead. Filled with newsmaker interviews and lively panel discussions, our hosts will answer the questions that matter most to the American people. Covering the economy, politics, and culture, Save the Nation is the perfect way to start your week in the know.

