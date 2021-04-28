New Sugar Dating App Gentley Shakes Up The Industry By Eliminating Scammy Behavior

MIAMI, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While sugar dating is making headlines in recent weeks, Gentley has launched a new app designed to curb the oftentimes scammy experience of trying to find a match on sugar dating websites.

After two years of user research and product development, the team at Gentley recently completed a successful beta pilot that recruited members of the sugar dating community to the app for a trial period.

"In our experience, the most successful sugar relationships are defined by mutual consent, respect, and trust," says Martin Steinke, COO and co-founder of Gentley. "Our goal is to provide a user experience that encourages honesty - the foundation of any healthy relationship - rather than dissuade it."

Gentley designed it's core features around four pillars: respect, clarity, time, and trust. The app features an advanced verification process to ensure all users are real, so members are not left sorting through fake profiles to find a match.

Most notably, all member interactions within the app are encrypted, making engagement discreet and secure. Users are prompted to utilize multiple communication features within the app to establish mutual trust, and in turn become "trusted members" within the community.

"We spent months listening to women from the sugar community who continuously stressed how much effort goes into educating themselves on how to use sugar websites safely," said Steinke. "With their guidance we are delivering an experience that protects and empowers our members to feel safe, and enjoy the experience of meeting new people."

As relationship models continue to change, Gentley believes unconventional relationships deserve as much of a chance as traditional ones. "People deserve a safe, authentic space to connect with each other, no matter what type of relationship model they seek," said Steinke. A full list of features can be found on the Gentley website .

About Gentley: Gentley is a sugar dating app designed to help members discover authentic relationships that fit their ambitions. Designed and tested in close collaboration with the sugar dating community, Gentley aims to provide a safer and more authentic sugar dating experience for its members. It is now available for download in the US on both iOs and Android . Learn more about the app and the Gentley mission at gentleyapp.com .

Press Contact: Angela Renee, Gentley Phone: (843) 312-0845 Email: angela@gentleyapp.com

