New Study Results Finds Nutritional Protocol Including Nicotinamide Riboside Reduces Liver Fat And Improves Liver Function

ChromaDex Corp. (CDXC) - Get Report today announced results from the study "Combined Metabolic Cofactor Supplementation Reduces Liver Fat in Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease" were published on Cell Press Sneak Peek, a preprint publication website for papers under review by Cell Press Journals. The Phase 2 study reported a reduction in liver fat and inflammatory markers in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) when receiving a nutritional protocol including nicotinamide riboside (NR), L-serine, N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC), and L-carnitine tartrate.

The results of the study, which took place in conjunction with the ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP), are consistent with previously published preclinical research showing positive effects on liver health with nutritional interventions. The research was led by Dr. Adil Mardinoglu, professor at KTH—Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden & King's College London in partnership with ScandiBio Therapeutics.

"This research builds upon existing preclinical and clinical evidence suggesting nutritional approaches support liver health by improving mitochondrial function," says ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried. "We look forward to continued research on NR and liver health through our global research program."

The study was a randomized, single-blind, placebo-controlled phase 2 clinical study of 31 overweight or obese NAFLD patients between 25 and 63 years of age. Among many encouraging results, the study found combined metabolic cofactor supplementation (CMCS) significantly decreased liver fat by 10% and improved liver function, as seen through the significant reductions in serum ALT (39%), AST (30%), and uric acid (12%) levels.

"Consumption of the combined metabolic cofactors for only 10 weeks notably decreased liver fat and improved liver functions compared to the placebo," says principal study investigator Dr. Mardinoglu. "Based on these findings, we plan to test the effect of the metabolic cofactors in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients with liver fibrosis and inflammation by designing a randomized, double-blinded, biopsy-proven clinical study."

ChromaDex, the exclusive licensee of Dr. Charles Brenner's patented NR, has invested over $35 million in investigating, manufacturing and offering NR in the form of Niagen and has secured more than 20 patents. ChromaDex has demonstrated the safety and/or efficacy of Niagen in 11 published human trials (and over 20 additional ongoing studies further evaluating its safety and efficacy) and has achieved government regulatory acceptance in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and Australia.

For additional information about ChromaDex, please visit www.chromadex.com.

About ChromaDex:ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to discover, develop and create solutions to deliver the full potential of NAD and its impact on human health. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

