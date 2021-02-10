New Study Published In JACC Clinical EP Validates That Cardiologs' AI Eliminates Nearly Two-Thirds Of False Positives In Remote Monitoring For Atrial Fibrillation

PARIS and BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiologs, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) cardiology diagnostics, today announced that results of a clinical study the company conducted in collaboration with Valley Health System have been...

PARIS and BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiologs, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) cardiology diagnostics, today announced that results of a clinical study the company conducted in collaboration with Valley Health System have been published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology Clinical Electrophysiology ("JACC Clinical EP"). The findings show that Cardiologs' AI-based ECG analysis solution significantly reduces the rate of false positive atrial fibrillation (AFib) detection in remote cardiac monitoring of patients with implantable loop recorders (ILRs).

Cardiologs and Valley Health tracked a cohort of 425 patients who received an ILR for known AFib or cryptogenic stroke. All applicable ECG readings were uploaded into Cardiologs' cloud-based solution for analysis by the company's deep learning algorithm. In total, 1,500 AFib episodes were evaluated. Overall, the research showed Cardiologs' AI model eliminated the incidence of false-positives by as much as 66% and had a positive predictive value (PPV) as high as 75% - demonstrating the solution is highly effective at identifying true AFib episodes.

"The high false positive rate of AFib detected by ILRs has created a significant clinical burden. Since ILRs transmit data daily, these false positives are one of the Achilles heels of remote cardiac monitoring. This study validates that Cardiologs' advanced AI can filter 2/3 of false positive AF episodes, which should improve clinical efficiency," said Dr. Suneet Mittal, Director of Electrophysiology and Snyder Center for Comprehensive Atrial Fibrillation at Valley Health System, and lead investigator of the study.

According to the American Heart Association, more than 2.7 million Americans are living with AFib, and that number continues to grow. ILRs play a critical role in the management of these patients. Devices with wireless capabilities are programmed to automatically transmit ECG data to a secure website for review by cardiology staff. However, the large volume of recordings can present challenges - in particular, the substantial number of false-positives alerts that electrophysiologists must review to avoid misdiagnosis and potential errors in clinical management.

"The need for reliable and efficient remote patient management is stronger than ever before and will only increase in the future. Publication of our successful trial results in JACC EP further validates the considerable promise of our solution for the clinical community. We have demonstrated that we can offer an extremely reliable solution that will reduce the clinical burden of managing ILR patients remotely," said Yann Fleureau, Cardiologs' Co-Founder and CEO.

A complete copy of the study can be found here: AI Filter Improves Positive Predictive Value of Atrial Fibrillation Detection by an Implantable Loop Recorder

