New Study Identifies Challenges For COVID-19 Vaccine Adoption

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisory firm Avenue Group ® conducted a series of one-on-one, in-depth phone interviews with doctors, nurses, and members of the general public to better understand what needs to happen in order for Americans to feel comfortable choosing to take a COVID-19 vaccine.

Only half of participants are likely to take a COVID-19 vaccine. Safety and side effects are biggest areas of concern.

The World Health Organization estimates that 65 to 75 percent of the population - well over 200 million Americans - need to have antibodies either by means of a vaccine or through recovery from the virus to reach herd immunity. Last month, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, "We know what the efficacy of the vaccines are, but its effectiveness will depend on how many people take the vaccine."

Avenue Group's research identified several areas that need to be addressed to increase the vaccination adoption rate. Avenue Group Founder Jeremy Greenberg said, "Only half of participants told us that they are likely to take a COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccine safety and side effects are viewed as the most important factors driving the vaccination decision. Two thirds of those not likely to take the vaccine doubt the safety of it. These are concerning issues that need to be addressed by policy leaders and health experts."

Several concerning themes emerged from Avenue Group's interviews: women are more often the gatekeepers for households and are less likely to take a COVID-19 vaccine than men, over one third of doctors and nurses are not yet supportive of taking a vaccine, and some do not consider their doctor's recommendation important and are leery of new vaccines.

There were encouraging themes as well. President-elect Joe Biden's victory had a net positive impact on vaccination adoption. Half of Biden voters said that Biden's forthcoming oversight of distribution makes them more likely to take it, while Trump voters said that their vaccine decision is unaffected by who is president. Older and high-risk participants were more likely to take the vaccine. A 74-year-old retired participant from Port St. Lucie, Florida, said, "It makes sense for me. I'm older and I have a low immune system."

Read the summary of the findings of Avenue Group's COVID-19 Vaccination Adoption study here.

About the Study:Avenue Group conducted confidential one-on-one interviews over the phone between November 13-23, 2020, during a surge in coronavirus cases across the U.S., and, after President-elect Joe Biden had been declared the winner of the presidential election. Average interview length was 30 minutes. The 40 participants in the study included 17 individuals from the medical community (11 doctors, six nurses) and 23 members of the general public. The findings from this small study should be considered directional as this was not a large population study, and we prioritized deeper, live interactions over sample size. Participants constituted a diverse representation of American society, across gender, race, income, geography, employment status, level of education, political affiliation, and other demographic factors.

About Avenue Group: Avenue Group ® advises private equity firms, Fortune 500s, mid-market companies, and non-profits. The company combines data with a firsthand narrative to drive smarter decisions with a primary research-first approach. Avenue Group sources, conducts, and analyzes in-depth interviews and surveys to develop meaningful actionable insights for clients. The firm generates real-time market feedback to move beyond existing data and industry stereotypes.

