New Study Highlights The Most Successful Olympic Athletes From Each Country

EUGENE, Ore., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published a study highlighting every country's most decorated Olympic athlete.

https://www.ravereviews.org/sports/the-most-successful-olympian-from-every-country/

With the Tokyo 2021 Olympics just around the corner, RAVE Reviews wanted to honor the most prolific medal-getters around the world.

To do this, the team at RAVE Reviews spent hours accounting for every single medal win for each country since the first Olympic Games, and then implemented a point scoring system that awarded four points for gold, two points for silver and one point for bronze.

The result is a series of maps that celebrates the athletes that have scaled the winning podium more than anyone else from their nation.

"This year at Tokyo's 2021 Summer Olympics, new heroes will be made," said William Kennedy, author of the article and Marketing and Creative Manager for RAVE Reviews. "We know not every athlete enters the Olympics thinking they are going to win as many gold medals as Michael Phelps, their success might be relative to those who preceded them from their own country. So, for this project we wanted to delve into the history books to determine exactly who are the top Olympians in every country around the globe."

RAVE Reviews didn't stop there. Upon researching they decided to even out the gender gap by looking at the female athletes who returned home with the most medals.

"Out of 135 winning countries, the most successful athlete in 104 of them is male, whereas 27 countries have a female athlete as their biggest winner. The rest are tied."

"We thought it was time to celebrate both genders, so we created the all-female map so that little girls around the world always have someone to aspire to be like," Kennedy added.

The project also looked at which sport each country has won the most medals for. "Most Olympics fans know that the United States is great at swimming, but did you know that Indonesia is fantastic at badminton, Bulgaria produces great wrestlers, and if you're going to watch a fencing match you should be looking out for Hungary," Miller concluded.

The series of maps is available on the RAVE Reviews website, and data is available upon request.

