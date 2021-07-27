New Study Demonstrates KardiaMobile 6L Reduces Urgent Healthcare Utilization

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study to be presented this week at Heart Rhythm 2021 and recently published in the American Journal of Cardiology 1 shows use of the KardiaMobile 6L device results in a reduction of in-person...

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study to be presented this week at Heart Rhythm 2021 and recently published in the American Journal of Cardiology 1 shows use of the KardiaMobile 6L device results in a reduction of in-person healthcare utilization. The KardiaMobile 6L device was developed and is manufactured by AliveCor , an innovative leader in FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology and services.

"During the pandemic, physicians were challenged to limit interactions to prevent exposure for patients, staff and themselves," said Daniel R. Frisch, MD, FACC, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Thomas Jefferson University. "The data from our study showed that remote patient ECG monitoring reassured patients and reduced patient and provider exposure by decreasing healthcare utilization overall."

In the poster titled "Reduction In Urgent Healthcare Visits By Using A Mobile Electrocardiographic Device (Board #B-PO03-184)," investigators compared the healthcare utilization of 128 KardiaMobile ECG users for one year prior to obtaining the device and one year after. The data showed patients were less likely to have cardiac monitors ordered (30 vs 6; p <0.01), outpatient office visits (525 vs 382; p <0.01), cardiac-specific ED visits (51 vs 30; p <0.01), arrhythmia related ED visits (45 vs 20; p <0.01), and unplanned arrhythmia admissions (34 vs 11; p <0.01) in the year after obtaining a KardiaMobile device compared to the year prior to obtaining the device. The poster will be presented at Heart Rhythm 2021 during Poster Session III on Thursday, July 29 at 4:29 PM ET.

"We are encouraged by the results of the first-ever study demonstrating use of our technology and services reduces healthcare utilization," said David Albert, MD, Chief Medical Officer, AliveCor. "The results of this study reinforce our vision to be the world's 24/7 virtual cardiologist for patients when they're not in front of their physician."

Obtaining an ECG through the KardiaMobile device is fast, easy, and convenient, as it can be done by the healthcare professional in the office or anywhere remotely by the patient. The FDA-cleared KardiaMobile device, the most clinically validated personal ECG solution in the world, has been used by more than one million people who have recorded more than 100 million ECGs to date. The KardiaMobile 6L device is the first and only six-lead personal ECG that detects more arrhythmias than any other personal ECG device, including instant detection of Atrial Fibrillation, Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Sinus Rhythm with Supraventricular Ectopy, Sinus Rhythm with Premature Ventricular Contractions, Sinus Rhythm with Wide QRS and Normal Heart Rhythm in an ECG. Cardiologists can also utilize readings from KardiaMobile 6L to measure the QT interval, which is a significant risk factor for a number of medications as well as congenital issues.

About AliveCorAliveCor, Inc. is transforming cardiological care using deep learning. The FDA-cleared KardiaMobile device is the most clinically validated personal ECG solution in the world. KardiaMobile 6L provides instant detection of Atrial Fibrillation, Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Sinus Rhythm with Supraventricular Ectopy, Sinus Rhythm with Premature Ventricular Contractions, Sinus Rhythm with Wide QRS and Normal Heart Rhythm in an ECG. Kardia is the first AI-enabled platform to aid patients and clinicians in the early detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia and one associated with a highly elevated risk of stroke. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third party providers to manage their patients' and customers' heart conditions simply and profitably using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies. AliveCor protects its customers with stringent data security and compliance practices , achieving HIPAA compliance and SOC2 Type 1 and Type 2 attestations. AliveCor is a privately held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. "Consumer" or "personal" ECGs are ECG devices available for direct sale to consumers. For more information, visit alivecor.com .

1 Johnson DM, Junarta J, Gerace C, Frisch DR. Usefulness of mobile electrocardiographic devices to reduce urgent healthcare visits. Am J Cardiol. 2021 Jul 3; 153: 125-128.

