New Study Confirms Sientra's AlloX2's Unique Value in Managing Seroma And Infection Post Reconstruction Procedures

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) - Get Report ("Sientra" or the "Company"), a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgery, today announced that a recent independent study out of Stanford University's School of Medicine, published in PRS Global Open, has confirmed that the Sientra ® AlloX2 ® dual port tissue expander enables efficient management of seroma and early targeted intervention in prepectoral breast reconstruction.

Seroma, which is a buildup of fluid under the skin, and infection, are among the most common complications after staged prepectoral implant-based reconstruction. Sientra's AlloX2 is comprised of a one-of-a-kind dual-port design, which allows for less invasive, non-surgical draining of serous fluids. The AlloX2 is the only tissue expander on the market with an integral drain that provides direct access to the periprosthetic space. The AlloX2 was innovatively designed to mitigate risks associated with breast expansion and ultimately reduce reoperation rates.

In this retrospective study, 49 patients underwent 79 prepectoral staged reconstructions, using the Sientra AlloX2 tissue expander. Patients successfully had up to 95 cm 3 periprosthetic fluid aspirated in clinic through the drain port of the AlloX2, without the need of image-guided intervention. Additionally, aspirated fluid was cultured, which was particularly useful for quick management of infection when encountered.

The authors found the integrated port very useful in efficient management of seroma; they concluded that not only does the AlloX2 permit successful aspiration of periprosthetic fluid, but it also allows aspirated fluid to be sent for culture, thus, providing a lead-time advantage for initiation of targeted antibiotic therapy in cases of postoperative surgical site infection if required. The authors further noted that the ability of the AlloX2 to permit early intervention and fluid aspiration potentially contributed to preventing additional procedures and hospital costs.

"We are proud to see the evidence of positive results coming out of this study. Sientra is leading the way with innovative technologies designed to improve patients' lives and outcomes," said Denise Dajles, Vice President of R&D and Regulatory at Sientra.

In addition to a strong portfolio of tissue expanders, Sientra has a robust line of silicone gel implants used in both reconstruction and augmentation procedures. "We are extremely pleased with the outcome of this study and are excited about the continued momentum of our Sientra portfolio," said Sientra President and CEO Ron Menezes. "AlloX2 continues to pave the way in innovation for our reconstruction business. This is a great compliment to our breast augmentation segment, where we estimate that market growth has surpassed pre-COVID levels, currently up +2% vs 2019 and +21% vs 2020, with additional evidence of heightened demand from board-certified plastic surgeons through the end of the year."

About SientraHeadquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company exclusively focused on plastic surgery. The Company mission is to offer proprietary innovations and unparalleled partnerships that radically advance how plastic surgeons think, work and care for their patients. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company's product portfolio includes its Sientra round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking AlloX2 ® breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, and BIOCORNEUM ®, the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons(*).

(*) Data on file

