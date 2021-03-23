New Study By CASPR Group Finds Two-Thirds Of Consumers Are More Likely To Patronize Restaurants And Businesses That Practice Air And Surface Disinfection

ADDISON, Texas, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Even with inoculation levels rising and the number of new COVID-19 cases declining nationwide, restaurants, retail, mass transit and other businesses are seeking ways to encourage employee and customer confidence about returning to public environments. A recent study conducted for Texas-based CASPR Group by New Orleans-based research group MDRG worked to gauge the importance consumers place upon air and surface disinfection. The study looked at key consumers in office buildings, public transportation, and retail environments and found clear patterns emerged that affect a consumer's willingness to engage.

Several key findings emerged:

Two-thirds of respondents are more likely to patronize a restaurant with an air and surface disinfecting solution over others. Nearly 70% of public transportation users are willing to pay more for ticketing if air disinfection equipment is installed. Over half of respondents felt that air disinfection solutions would still be important following the COVID-19 pandemic. Once aware of the existence of air and surface disinfecting technologies, most respondents increased the importance of those technologies when compared to other options (masks, hand washing, social distancing, etc.)

CASPR has now been able to help businesses find a way to install a solution that is effective against both viruses and bacteria in the air and on surfaces for free. The SBA recently revised rules for PPP utilization to include devices that affect sanitation, social distancing and worker safety.

When COVID-19 made working in offices, restaurants and retail stores challenging, technological leader CASPR Group moved to apply its medical-grade solutions for continuous air and surface disinfection to a broader range of buildings, sensing the public demand for solutions that eliminate up to 99.6 percent of contaminants, including bacteria and viruses.

"Working with customers in a variety of industries, we've found that our clients are using CASPR technology not only to create the safest indoor environment for their guests but as a competitive advantage as their industries work to recover from the pandemic," notes CASPR Group CEO Scott Wheeler. "We want to make sure that their investment in the world's most innovative technology for air and surface disinfection gets noticed by the people who benefit from its installation."

About CASPR GroupCASPR Group is on a mission to make the world indoors a better place. As the leader in smart environmental indoor technology, our solutions work to ensure the indoor air we breathe is the healthiest it can be. Our award-winning continuous disinfection technology based on photocatalysis creates safe levels of hydrogen peroxide to attack viruses, bacteria, and mold at the molecular level. The innovative technology is completely automated and does not require an operator to work. The company is based in Addison, Texas. To learn more, visit casprgroup.com.

Media Contact Kelly Hunter972) 489-4361 kelly@shiromasouthwest.com

Related Images image1.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-by-caspr-group-finds-two-thirds-of-consumers-are-more-likely-to-patronize-restaurants-and-businesses-that-practice-air-and-surface-disinfection-301254205.html

SOURCE CASPR Group