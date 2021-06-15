New Studies Prove PCA SKIN® Hyaluronic Acid Products Provide Immediate And Long-Lasting Hydration With Additional Anti-Aging Benefits

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PCA SKIN ® , a leader in professional peel treatments and highly effective daily skincare products, has released new clinical study data proving the immediate and long-lasting benefits of their...

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PCA SKIN ®, a leader in professional peel treatments and highly effective daily skincare products, has released new clinical study data proving the immediate and long-lasting benefits of their award-winning hyaluronic acid (HA) products一the best-selling Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum and their new Hyaluronic Acid Overnight Mask. The clinically-proven formulas each work in their own way to deliver deep and surface hydration and additional anti-aging benefits.

"At PCA SKIN ®️, we are always creating products that contain the best ingredients and technology to truly transform skin. Our Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum has been a top recommendation of professionals and praised by consumers since being introduced in 2017. We are excited to now have these outstanding clinical results to back up this industry-leading formula and to further prove its efficacy," said PCA SKIN ®️ CEO Joanna Zucker.

Unlike other serums that only provide surface level hydration, PCA SKIN ®'s Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum provides hydration with ingredients that work on three levels: sodium hyaluronate for surface hydration and occlusion, hydrolyzed HA for deep hydration, and HA-Pro Complex TM that stimulates your own HA production.

PCA SKIN ®️ Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum :To affirm the serum's industry-leading status, the product was tested on 40 female patients between the ages of 35 and 65 with a range of Fitzpatrick types ranging from I to VI to study its effect on the skin when applied twice daily for six weeks. Results found:

134% increase in immediate skin hydration

100% of patients showed visible improvement in skin hydration after just one application

100% of patients showed improvement in skin hydration and smoothness in six weeks

70% of patients had a reduction in fine lines in six weeks.

Tests also proved that PCA SKIN ®️'s Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum demonstrated its ability to penetrate deeper into the skin when used alongside their C&E Advanced antioxidant treatment. The serum offered the ultimate delivery vehicle for the key ingredients in C&E Advanced, allowing them to penetrate more efficiently, delivering benefits deeper, versus the leading competitor's hyaluronic acid product.

NEW PCA SKIN ®️ Hyaluronic Acid Overnight Mask: PCA SKIN ®️'s newest HA offering, Hyaluronic Acid Overnight Mask, is a nighttime leave-on treatment that delivers intense hydration and reverses signs of aging as you sleep. This overnight hydrating mask is specially formulated with two forms of HA as well as panthenol and niacinamide for intense hydration, brightening and smoothing benefits. In the clinical study, the mask was tested on 32 patients between the ages of 18 and 65 with Fitzpatrick types I-III and V, to prove its efficacy as a powerful nighttime mask. Results measured 8 hours after one use showed:

92% of patients demonstrated an increase in long-lasting moisturization

75% average increase in skin hydration from baseline

100% of patients showed a long-lasting visible increase in facial moisture

PCA SKIN ®'s hyaluronic acid products are available at www.pcaskin.com . For more information on research and clinical study results visit www.pcaskin.com/ha

PCA SKIN®For 30 years, PCA SKIN ® has pioneered and perfected the science of skin health. We create individualized solutions to deliver dramatic, visible results, starting with our transformative peels. Our professional peel treatments bring effective skincare solutions into the future, ensuring the best results are achieved for every skin type and concern. Today, our line of professional treatments and daily care products are found in over 70 countries and feature the most scientifically-advanced formulations for better stability, delivery, and above all, efficacy. We know skin health is personal, so we put our best into helping customers feel their best. Discover your personal PCA SKIN ® experience at pcaskin.com. |@pcaskin on Facebook and Instagram.

