New Steaz Antioxidant Brew™ Yerba Mate Available Exclusively At Whole Foods Market Stores Nationwide

The new Yerba Mate, and a refreshed look and formulation for all Steaz Antioxidant Brew™ beverages, will begin hitting shelves in Spring 2021

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steaz, the innovators of delicious teas and functional beverages, today announced a new Steaz Antioxidant Brew™ Yerba Mate that will be available exclusively at Whole Foods Market in early 2021. Steaz also announced the rollout of Steaz Antioxidant Brew Tea, a new brew of tea with revitalized packaging and a cleaner formulation. These updates demonstrate the belief at Steaz that every sip makes a difference, for people and our planet .Furthering this commitment, Steaz also announced today that starting April 1, 2021, Steaz will donate 1% of revenue, not profit, to the greater good. Specifically, Steaz has partnered with 1% for the Planet, and by mid-2021, all Steaz Antioxidant Brew beverages will carry the 1% for the Planet logo.

Steaz Antioxidant Brew Yerba Mate will soon hit shelves in Whole Foods stores nationwide.

Introducing Yerba MateSteaz Antioxidant Brew Yerba Mate is the newest innovation for Steaz, brewed with antioxidants from yerba mate and coffee berry. Steaz Antioxidant Brew Yerba Mate boasts the highest level of caffeine in the category with 165mg in every can, and packs in delicious flavor and powerful antioxidants, with half the sugar of the current market leader. The new, great-tasting flavors encased in premium, bold, black packaging with pops of vibrant color that jump out on shelf include:

Golden Mate : Natural earthy, yerba mate flavor

: Natural earthy, yerba mate flavor Peach Please: Ripe, sweet, juicy peach flavor with earthy yerba mate undertones

Mint to Be: Sweet and fresh mint flavor with earthy yerba mate undertones

Steaz Antioxidant Brew Yerba Mate will be available exclusively in Whole Foods Market stores, beginning March 2021.

Consumer interest in Yerba Mate is growing. Sales of ready-to-drink Yerba Mate are up 21% year over year to $153 million (SPINS November 2020), making now an opportune time for a leader in tea to introduce a functional and delicious Yerba Mate to shoppers.

"We aim to provide products that both meet consumer demand and our leading quality standards, and are excited to offer Steaz Antioxidant Brew Yerba Mate at Whole Foods Market," said George Daines, Global Beverage Category Merchant at Whole Foods Market. "The ready-to-drink Yerba Mate beverages will be exclusive for a limited time at our stores, so our shoppers can have the very first taste of these delicious new functional beverages."

A New Brew of Tea - Steaz Antioxidant Brew™ TeasIn addition to the Yerba Mate launch, Steaz is also rolling out Steaz Antioxidant Brew Tea, a new brew of tea steeped in tradition, offering elevated functionality without compromising taste. New Steaz Antioxidant Brew Teas are a refresh of Steaz Green Tea, made to look more appealing and to include ingredients that resonate with its core consumer. Steaz aims to deliver great-tasting products with clean ingredient labels, by removing extraneous ingredients like inulin and erythritol. Steaz Antioxidant Brew teas will soon be unique from others because they'll be made with liquid brewed green tea, and will be combined with acerola cherry for added antioxidants.

"For more than 15 years, Steaz has crafted flavorful teas good for the mind, body and soul," said Ron Greene, CEO of Steaz. "Shoppers are increasingly demanding beverages with clean ingredient labels and added functionality, without sacrificing taste. We believe it's possible to experience this balance and are excited to have optimized our portfolio to even better meet these demands. Now, Steaz Antioxidant Brew is the way tea is supposed to be - great-tasting and beneficial to your body."

All flavors of Steaz Antioxidant Brew Tea will offer a consistent 65mg of caffeine per serving, ideal for a refreshing pick-me-up at any point in the day. Additionally, the teas will remain made with Fair Trade, Non-GMO and certified organic ingredients, like organic brewed green tea and organic acerola cherry. Every 16oz can of Steaz Antioxidant Brew Tea is full of flavor. The optimized lineup will include the following tea flavors:

NEW Unsweetened Green Tea: Simple, natural, pure brewed green tea

NEW Unsweetened Peach: Green tea with a hint of sun-ripened peach flavor

Unsweetened Lemon: Green tea with a subtle splash of lemon flavor

Unsweetened Passionfruit: Green tea with a hint of tart tropical passionfruit flavor

Peach: Sweet, sun-ripened peach flavor

Blueberry Pomegranate: Sweet natural berry flavors for a refreshing, fruit-infused taste

Mint: Refreshing tea with hint of cool mint flavor

Superfruit: Sweet burst of fresh flavor from three delicious super fruits

Zero-Calorie Peach Mango: Ripe peach and citrusy mango blend with a hint of sweetness from organic stevia

Zero-Calorie Raspberry: All natural ripe, raspberry flavor with a hint of sweetness from organic stevia

Zero-Calorie Half & Half: Perfect blend of tea and lemonade with a hint of sweetness from organic stevia

Zero-Calorie Goji Blackberry: Slightly tart, exotic goij blackberry blend with a hint of sweetness from organic stevia

All Steaz Antioxidant Brew packaging is also taking on a more vibrant look. Designed by McLean Design, the new look honors the brand's legacy, while pointing an eye toward innovation. The design features clean, colorful lines and enticing ingredient illustrations, making it easier for shoppers to quickly find their favorite flavor by color, illustration or by glancing at the label.

Shoppers will begin to see the new Steaz Antioxidant Brew Teas on-shelf starting in early 2021, including certain flavors sold at Whole Foods Market stores, a long-time Steaz retailer.

About SteazSteaz is the way tea is supposed to be. With a history of making delicious teas, Steaz's improved line of Antioxidant Brew™ beverages continue the great taste tradition combined with the functionality to fit your lifestyle. More than 15 years ago, Steaz was founded from a belief that every sip of our Steaz Antioxidant Brew makes a difference, for people and our planet. Steaz Antioxidant Brew Tea and Steaz Antioxidant Brew Yerba Mate can meet you wherever you are in your day. Every Steaz Antioxidant Brew is made with Fair Trade, Non-GMO and certified organic ingredients. In 2021 and beyond, Steaz is partnering with 1% for the Planet to donate 1% of Steaz's revenue toward the greater good. No matter which Steaz Antioxidant Brew you choose, you'll know it's good for your mind, body and soul. To learn more, visit Steaz.com, or connect with the brand on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

MEDIA CONTACT: Robin ZimmermanSchroderHaus 210-787-9776 robin@schroderhaus.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-steaz-antioxidant-brew-yerba-mate-available-exclusively-at-whole-foods-market-stores-nationwide-301229954.html

SOURCE Steaz