New State Of Attainment Report Establishes Key Focus Areas To Reach Arizona's Educational Attainment Goal

PHOENIX, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To reach Arizona's widely agreed-upon statewide educational attainment goal - that 60 percent of Arizona adults possess a postsecondary degree or credential by 2030 - Achieve60AZ's second annual State of Attainment Report, released today, demonstrates that Arizona must prioritize the needs of Latinx, Black/African American, and Native American communities, and adult learners.

"2020 looks different than anything we could have imagined. We have witnessed how Latinx, Black/African American and Native American communities have disproportionately borne the burden of the pandemic and how working parents and essential workers have struggled," said Rachel Yanof, Achieve60AZ Executive Director. "By prioritizing the needs of these groups - and all adult learners - we can not only move toward meeting our attainment goal, but position Arizona for a healthy, just, and prosperous recovery."

According to Achieve60AZ, 46 percent of Arizona adults between the ages of 25 and 65 have a postsecondary degree or credential, an increase of just four percentage points in the four years since the goal was established. While overall attainment sits at 46 percent, only 39 percent of Arizonans have either a two- or four-year degree. Those numbers are much lower for Latinx, Black/African American, and Native American communities, where two- or four-year degree attainment is 22, 36, and 18 percent, respectively.

" Arizona will not move forward toward reaching our goal without taking a laser focus on equity. There is simply no way to reach our attainment goal if we do not strategically address scenarios that are unique to communities of color or lower income," said, Darcy Renfro, Chief Workforce and Economic Development Officer for Maricopa Community Colleges and chair of the Achieve60AZ Board of Directors. "One size does not fit all. The sooner we can adjust our strategies as recommended in the State of Attainment Report, the better we will do for our state, our communities and our economy."

To learn more about Achieve60AZ's strategies for reaching the statewide attainment goal, view the 2020 State of Attainment Report at bit.ly/stateofattainment2020.

About Achieve60AZ: More than 150 organizations in Arizona form Achieve60AZ, which is fueled by a community-based effort to ensure Arizona remains competitive through the power of education. Their collective goal is to generate greater awareness of the importance of increasing Arizona's level of educational attainment while building support to improve college entry and completion; boost adult education and training; and fuel a pipeline of competitive talent for Arizona's employers. Achieve60AZ promotes support for the long-term steps needed in college entry and completion, adult education and training, and identifying and closing skills gaps to better prepare our workforce and our state for the future when the majority of jobs in Arizona will require some type of higher education. For more information, visit: www.achieve60az.com.

