New Startup LEV Launching A New Members' Based Dating App Changing How Intentional Jewish Daters Are Meeting By Removing The Traditional Act Of Swipes And Likes

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The word "LEV" is derived from a native word meaning heart. LEV believes that the person you decide to share and create a life with is a significant decision and their hope is that they will help members bypass the fatigue often associated with traditional dating apps through helping members narrow down the options so they can make the best choice possible. There are no "swipes" or "likes" - only intentional introductions that are thoughtful and meaningful. We want to return to the basics.

Through an easy to use interface LEV will provide members access to a curated community of potential matches without the hassle of sifting through hundreds of profiles. The process is simple. First, the member fills out an application and waits for approval. Second, if accepted, LEV sifts through the database and the member will receive matches as we see fit. Third, if two members show interest in each other, it's a match and a limited number of messages will be allotted.

The pandemic fueled LEV's founder to rely more on traditional apps. She found herself creating a list of features that she wished were different or were simply available to her. For example, the age of users will not be displayed on their profile. As she shared her frustration with friends, she quickly realized how her frustrations were echoed and her list was narrowed down to LEV's main differentiators.

So, LEV's founder set up a website, mentioned the core principles and some of the innovative service offerings and within weeks the website was flooded with interest - all done through word of mouth and social media. The Instagram account has accumulated over 50,000 impressions in just a single month. She also decided to do some research and learned that studies have shown that there is a point where the choice with too many options starts to be not only unproductive, but counterproductive - a source of regret, missed opportunities and unrealistic expectations. Essentially, "swiping" through thousands of profiles may be counterproductive and feed into swiping fatigue. Check out www.thelevclub.com to sign up for the newsletter which will notify users of the app's official release date. Members will receive 20% off their first purchase with the code NORTHSTAR - offer valid through November 2021.

LEV https://www.thelevclub.com/ @thelevapp

Media Contact:Team LEV(949)423-3674

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-startup-lev-launching-a-new-members-based-dating-app-changing-how-intentional-jewish-daters-are-meeting-by-removing-the-traditional-act-of-swipes-and-likes-301397928.html

SOURCE LEV