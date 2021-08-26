New Smart Windows Market Report From N-tech Research Predicts $2.6 Billion In Revenues By 2026

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry analyst firm n-tech Research has just issued its latest global smart windows market report. The report notes that the growing global focus on reducing carbon and greenhouse gas emissions and meeting net zero mandates will result in demand for a range of technologies such as electrochromics, solar, sensors and software for building controls. Government mandates combined with incentives and development of advanced building materials and technologies will serve as powerful drivers which will, in turn, grow the smart windows market from around $300 million in 2021 to $2.6 billion in 2026.

Trend in smart cities and smart buildings and developments in materials/coating technology that will lead to even further improved cost/performance ratios in smart windows may offer additional hope to the sector.

https://www.ntechresearch.com/market-reports/smart-windows-market-opportunities/

About the report:

This report analyzes and forecasts the worldwide smart windows market over the coming decade. It analyzes the specific opportunities for smart windows in office buildings, retail/stores, industrial buildings, multitenant buildings, single family homes, hotels and the hospitality sector, healthcare, airports, educational institutions and greenhouses. It also provides a review of the status of smart windows in cars and aircraft. This new n-tech report also includes a granular ten-year forecast for the revenues and volumes from smart windows shipments likely. Break outs of these forecasts are provided for major applications and technologies. The report also discusses the costs trends for the smart windows markets.

From the report:

A strong driver for the renewed interest is that smart windows are being repositioned as part of the emerging smart building meme. This includes enabling integration with older building networking platforms such as Modbus, BACNet or (for more functionality) smart windows vendor proprietary networks. Taking this to the next stage smart windows will become part of edge networks in smart buildings or smart cities through the use of smart windows gateways.

Smart windows become smarter with the use of more sensors and then AI. The report suggests that sensors will find extensive use for real-time tint. Smart windows are now expected to change on a real-time basis in response to weather conditions and without human intervention and more importantly without delay.

We are seeing the beginnings of the next phase in the evolution of smart windows based on innovations in fabrication and materials technology. If these succeed, lower-cost EC glass will be established as an option in a broader range of buildings constructed without extravagant budgets.

Founded in 2003 as NanoMarkets, n-tech Research provides industry analysis and market forecasting of opportunities presented by advanced materials and their application in energy, electronics and other cutting edge market segments. Leveraging the firm's founders combined 70 years of experience, n-tech Research delivers carefully considered results to clients via its reports and services.

804-972-1043

