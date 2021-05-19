New Skin Care Line, Orora, Launches Products With The First Bioidentical Human Collagen Ingredient In North America

Collaborating with Geltor to bring market breakthrough vegan polypeptide HumaColl21 ®

TORONTO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Orora Skin Science, Inc . a holistic beauty brand dedicated to bringing the most unique and effective ingredients to skincare, launched two products with the first vegan bioidentical human collagen ingredient in North America.

The products are formulated with Geltor's bioactive human collagen ingredient, HumaColl21 ®, a biodesigned peptide (INCI: sh-polypeptide-121) that works to stimulate the skin's natural collagen synthesis. Geltor, the leading biodesign company creating the world's most advanced specialty proteins, released the innovative ingredient last year, and Orora incorporated it into its serum and cream formulas due to its impressive results. Clinical studies have demonstrated the ability of HumaColl21 ® to increase native collagen expression higher than retinol, to stimulate fibronectin production higher than retinol and Vitamin C, and to promote elastin demonstrably higher than marine collagen.

The products include:

Bioactive collagen cream with HumaColl21 ® 1.7 oz for $79.00

Key ingredients include: Lactobacillus Ferment to soothe and protect, Madeccassoside for antioxidant protection and to calm irritation, and Squalane to intensely moisturize and replenish.

Bioactive collagen serum with HumaColl21 ® 1.0 oz for $84.00

Key ingredients include: Niacinamide to improve skin texture and tone, Bifida Ferment Filtrate probiotic to encourage skin healing and repair, and Hyaluronic Acid to deeply hydrate and plump.

For best results, the bioactive collagen system should be used together as part of a daily routine and can be used both morning or night.

"We are a company dedicated to sourcing the best quality ingredients in the world, and intrigued by the endless possibilities of biodesigned innovations to optimize health and wellness," said Peter Lee, CEO of Orora. "Featuring the first bioidentical human collagen ingredient and the proven effectiveness of HumaColl21 ® in beauty products is going to change the way customers experience skincare. Inspired by light and new discovery, we are excited to launch Orora with our breakthrough products, providing cutting-edge science in a luxurious and accessible way."

Orora will launch several new products within the next 12 months, and are available online for purchase.

For more information about Orora, please go to Ororaskin.com

About Orora

Orora is a holistic beauty brand dedicated to bringing the world's most unique and effective ingredients to skin care. Orora partners with cutting-edge science to make the latest innovations accessible for those seeking the next frontier of beauty. Orora launched in 2021 with a product line formulated with the first bioidentical and vegan collagen ingredient in a skincare product line in North America. They are headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

