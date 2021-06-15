New Service Lets Insurance Companies Benchmark Their Data & Analytics Programs

BOSTON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Eckerson Group, in partnership with the Insurance Data Management Association (IDMA), launched an online benchmark assessment geared to enterprise data and analytics teams at insurance companies. The benchmark is overseen by a board of data & analytics experts from the insurance industry.

"Many insurance companies are keen to benchmark their data and analytics capabilities against peers," said Farouk Yassine, Executive Director of IDMA. "This service makes that possible and companies won't have to disclose proprietary or confidential information to participate."

Free, Anonymous and Comprehensive

The benchmark assessment is free, anonymous, and comprehensive. It consists of 12 categories, 44 subcategories, and 248 questions that measure adoption of best practices as well as budgets, staffing, roles, and infrastructure.

"The assessment is ideal for companies that want to benchmark with peers, quantify their capabilities, identify gaps, and educate their team about best practices," said Wayne Eckerson, an internationally recognized data & analytics thought leader who created the assessment. "The results are invaluable for data leaders and business executives who want an objective measure to guide their investments in data & analytics."

The assessment is not a survey; it's a team-based exercise geared to enterprise data & analytics teams. Team members work together to answer questions and submit a single response for their organization. Every participant receives a secure link to an online, interactive report where they can benchmark their capabilities against insurance peer groups by line of business, region, and organizational size.

To find out how your company can get involved, visit the Industry Data Benchmarks website or send a message to benchmarks@eckerson.com. If you want to get started right away, schedule a 30-minute call to receive your activation link.

About Eckerson Group. Eckerson Group is a global research and consulting firm that helps organizations get more value from data. Eckerson Group owns and operates the Industry Data Benchmarks program and Rate My Data benchmarking platform.

About IDMA. Founded in 1983, the Insurance Data Management Association (IDMA) is a global professional association with more than 4,000 members that is dedicated to increasing the level of professionalism, knowledge, and visibility of insurance data management.

