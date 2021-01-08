New Senior To Participate In The Capital One Securities Inaugural REIT Conference And The Stifel 2021 Seniors Housing & Healthcare Real Estate Conference

New Senior Investment Group Inc. ("New Senior" or the "Company") (NYSE: SNR) announced today that management will participate in the Capital One Securities Inaugural REIT Conference.

The Company also announced that management will participate in the Stifel 2021 Seniors Housing and Healthcare Real Estate Conference. The conference is scheduled for January 19, 2021.

ABOUT NEW SENIOR

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) - Get Report is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states. More information about New Senior can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.

