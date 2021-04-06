New Senior Provides Company Update

New Senior Investment Group Inc. ("New Senior" or the "Company") (NYSE: SNR) has prepared an update regarding its latest occupancy performance, as well as the status of COVID-19 cases and vaccinations in its communities.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. ("New Senior" or the "Company") (SNR) - Get Report has prepared an update regarding its latest occupancy performance, as well as the status of COVID-19 cases and vaccinations in its communities.

ABOUT NEW SENIOR

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) - Get Report is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states. More information about New Senior can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.

