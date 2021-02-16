New Scholarship Fund Advances Women In Financial Services

Ameritas, The American College of Financial Services and Women in Insurance & Financial Services announce scholarship aimed toward advancing women in financial services

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas is pleased to announce the Ameritas Scholarship for the Advancement of Women in Financial Services. This scholarship will be offered exclusively by The American College of Financial Services to women seeking the Wealth Management Certified Professional ® (WMCP ®) designation.

The WMCP ® designation is focused on enhancing how to approach wealth management through core content such as building efficient investment portfolios, evaluating financial instruments, understanding complex planning strategies and more.

"The College is grateful for this opportunity to partner with industry leaders like WIFS and Ameritas to create a scholarship program designed for the advancement of women," said Hilary Fiorella, Executive Director of The American College Center for Women in Financial Services. "It's the mission of the Center for Women in Financial Services to support women in their aspirations for success in the financial services profession through education, research and awareness. We're confident that this scholarship program will help develop a pipeline of well-qualified and aspiring women who will innovate and lead across the industry."

Ameritas will sponsor $75,000 to support 24 WMCP ® scholarships in 2021. Beginning in 2022, a contribution of $25,000 will go to eight WMCP ® scholarships each year. Funds were provided by the Larry R. Pike Chair in Insurance and Investments endowment, established by The American College and Ameritas. The scholarship will also contain a mentoring program sponsored by Women in Insurance & Financial Services. WIFS board and committee members will serve as mentors to WMCP ® scholarship recipients. Complimentary WIFS memberships will be provided by Ameritas.

Throughout its 85-year legacy, WIFS has been steadfast in its mission to attract, retain, and advance women in the financial services industry. The organization is proud to partner with the American College and Ameritas to develop a program that will provide an opportunity to forward that goal in a tangible way. "Empowering women and positioning them for success requires action. It is through strong partnerships and programs like this that can drive real, measurable change for women in our industry," WIFS noted. "We are elated to see this project come to fruition and forge the foundation for similar initiatives."

Scholarship eligibility The program is available to those who identify as female who work in the financial services industry, are interested in earning the WMCP ® designation, and who do not qualify for employer-sponsored education benefits. Ameritas employees are not eligible.

Scholarship applicationThe application will be hosted on The American College of Financial Services scholarship application website. In 2021, the application will be available from Feb. 1 - April 1. Applications will be reviewed and approved through The College by April 30.

"This scholarship is just another way Ameritas is bringing women to the table in our male-dominated industry," said Heather Nagengast, Senior Vice President, Agency & Advisor Distribution of Ameritas Investment Company, LLC. "Many women manage family finances, and women should be better represented among financial professionals. Representation starts here."

Learn more about Ameritas wealth management or how to become an affiliated financial professional by visiting Ameritas' website. The American College of Financial Services and WIFS also invite you to learn more about their missions and explore additional ways to get involved.

About Ameritas Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company LLC (AIC), member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisory services offered through the business name of Ameritas Advisory Services. AIC is not affiliated with any third-party entity mentioned herein. For more information, visit Ameritas.com.

About The American College of Financial Services The American College of Financial Services was founded in 1927 and is the nation's largest nonprofit educational institution devoted to financial services. Holding the highest level of academic accreditation, The College has educated one in five financial advisors across the United States and offers two master's degrees in management and financial services, along with prestigious financial planning designations such as the Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®), Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU®), Wealth Management Certified Professional® (WMCP®), Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy® (CAP®), Chartered Special Needs Consultant® (ChSNC®), Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®), and education leading to the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) certification. The College's faculty represents some of the foremost thought leaders in the financial services profession. Visit TheAmericanCollege.edu and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About WIFS Founded in 1936, Women in Insurance and Financial Services (WIFS) is an association of financial services professionals working together to Attract, Develop and Advance women in an underrepresented profession. No other financial services organization provides programming designed for women, by women.

WIFS is devoted to advancing career opportunities, providing professional development, and representing women's interests in a male-dominated industry. Through attraction, retention, and a unique focus on mentoring and networking, WIFS is the largest women's association empowering women in the finance and insurance professions to succeed. For more information, visit wifsnational.org.

