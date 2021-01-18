New Sandhills Global Market Data Shows Decreasing Inventory Driving Value Increases In Heavy Machinery, Ag Equipment, And Trucks 10 Years Or Older

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Sandhills Global market data reports show that inventory declines across the used agriculture equipment, construction machinery, and commercial truck markets have strongly contributed to substantial year-over-year value increases for machines the 10- to 15-year age group.

Broken down by industry and major equipment type, Sandhills' market reports present aggregates of actual used equipment sales data along with detailed analysis and charts to help readers visualize the data. The newest reports highlight the ways in which certain segments of these markets—including day cab trucks, dozers, and tractors rated at 175-plus horsepower, all in the 10- to 15-year age group—changed from December 2019 to December 2020.

Chart TakeawaysSandhills market data reports are based on the massive pool of worldwide data derived from Sandhills marketplaces, including TruckPaper.com, MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and AuctionTime.com. Buyers and sellers can use the information to track the pulse of the market and get the highest return for specific assets with changing values. Trends to note include:

U.S. Used Class 8 Day Cab Trucks

The used day cab market continues an overall decline in inventory, leading to an overall increase in used day cab truck prices.

In the 10- to 15-year age group, the continual decline in used day cab trucks led to a 16% increase in YOY value in December.

U.S. Used Dozers

Similar to the used day cab truck market, dozer inventory levels continue to decline, having dropped 12% YOY.

The 10- to 15-year age group, in particular, underwent a steady inventory decline for the past several months. As a result, used dozer values in this age group increased throughout the last half of 2020, highlighted by an 18% YOY jump in December.

U.S. Used Tractors 175+ Horsepower

Exhibiting trends that align with Class 8 day cab trucks and dozers in the 10- to 15-year age group, tractors rated at 175-plus horsepower in the same age group increased in value 9% YOY, with an average price of $105,000 in December 2020 .

About Sandhills GlobalSandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Used Price IndexThe Sandhills Used Price Index is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, and commercial trucking industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces. Powered by FleetEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool, the Used Price Index provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

