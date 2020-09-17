New Sales Data Shows Halloween Candy Sales Are Up In 2020

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from the National Confectioners Association shows that Halloween chocolate and candy sales are up this year. For the latest four weeks ending September 6 versus the same period in 2019, total Halloween chocolate & candy sales are up 13% - growth that is driven by Halloween chocolate, which is up 25.3%. The grocery channel is a key driver for the growth of Halloween chocolate and candy sales as consumer behaviors continue to evolve during the pandemic and more people shop at grocery stores more often. In the grocery channel alone, Halloween chocolate and candy sales are up 17.1%.

Consumers are now seeing in their local retail stores that Halloween chocolate and candy are on full display, which speaks to retailer, manufacturer and consumer optimism that Halloween is happening and that it will be a great season even if we have to celebrate a little differently this year.

As governors and mayors across the country consult their public health departments on how to strike the right balance between safety and time-honored traditions, NCA is working with top public health experts, nutrition professionals, and the CDC to help them and their constituents take the guesswork out of Halloween. AlwaysATreat.com/HalloweenCentral hosts safety guidance from former CDC and FDA official Dr. Stephen Ostroff and inspiration for celebrating a socially distanced but not socially awkward Halloween season.

There will be regional differences across the country in the way that people choose to celebrate the Halloween season throughout the month of October. Whether this means trick-or-treating, more candy bowl moments at home with family and close friends, or just more time celebrating the season throughout the month of October, one thing is for sure - Halloween is happening.

ADDITIONAL BACKGROUND:

80% of people believe that they will find creative and safe ways to celebrate the Halloween season this year. This is up from just 63% two months earlier in July. (NCA, Morning Consult)

74% of millennial moms and young parents say that Halloween 2020 is more important than ever. (The Harris Poll)

80% of the general public and 90% of millennial moms and young parents say they can't imagine Halloween without chocolate and candy, and that trick-or-treating is irreplaceable. (The Harris Poll)

This reflects an independent survey from Insight to Action that found 70% of moms plan to celebrate the Halloween season with their children this year.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently joined a growing wave of approval and support for a safe and creative Halloween 2020 - including public health experts, community leaders, newspaper editorial boards and columnists who say that we can prioritize safety and still have a little fun this fall with Halloween celebrations that last all October long.

Governor recently joined a growing wave of approval and support for a safe and creative Halloween 2020 - including public health experts, community leaders, newspaper editorial boards and columnists who say that we can prioritize safety and still have a little fun this fall with Halloween celebrations that last all October long. Recently, the Cleveland Clinic issued guidance for how to best support and empower consumers to be safe this Halloween, citing many of the concepts outlined on NCA's Halloween Central digital hub.

About the National Confectioners Association The National Confectioners Association is the trade organization that advances, protects and promotes the unique role of chocolate, candy, gum and mints in a happy, balanced lifestyle and the companies that make these special treats. Through advocacy and regulatory guidance, communications, industry insights and retail and supply chain engagement, NCA helps foster an environment that enables candy makers to thrive. Confections are produced in all 50 states, creating jobs for approximately 54,000 workers in more than 1,300 manufacturing facilities across the country. Learn more at AlwaysATreat.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact: Lauren O'Toole Boland Lauren.Boland@CandyUSA.com 330-571-3693

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-sales-data-shows-halloween-candy-sales-are-up-in-2020-301133508.html

SOURCE National Confectioners Association