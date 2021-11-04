New Resource Helps Investors Move Beyond The Basics

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - To mark Financial Literacy Month, the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) has unveiled a new, free online toolkit to help investors become more educated about important investment topics.

The toolkit, Get Started with Investing: Deepen Your Knowledge , is an unbiased source of information featuring a series of 11 short educational videos, plus interactive tools and articles.

The videos will help guide viewers through important concepts to help them become more informed investors. Topics include:

Common investment products

Understanding investment fees

Diversification and asset mix

Investment risk and return

Investing trends

Robo-advising and self-directed investing

"We want to help demystify key investing concepts, and make the investment markets feel less daunting to people," said Pamela McDonald, the BCSC's Director of Communications and Education. "If you want to deepen your knowledge about investing, but are overwhelmed by all the information out there, these videos can help."

This new resource, which is the second installment of the Get Started with Investing series, can help investors take their learning to the next level. The BCSC launched Get Started with Investing: The Basics in 2019 .

Both resources were created as part of the BCSC's objective of empowering people to protect their financial interests and become better informed about investment products and services. The BCSC provides trustworthy and unbiased investing information through its investor education website, InvestRight.org.

