New Resource For Children With Autism Opens This Week In Eastern Madison

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health is opening the doors to a new autism center for children in Madison, WI this week. The new center, located on Madison's east side at 4005 Felland Road, provides services for children with autism and their families.

Founded by clinicians who specialize in working with children with autism, Caravel Autism Health has its roots in Wisconsin. Its centers are led by clinical professionals who provide both diagnostic and therapeutic services. Caravel Autism Health's specialists are trained to recognize the early signs of autism. Through a comprehensive evaluation process, they work with families to determine whether a child is on the autism spectrum. When a child is diagnosed with autism, these specialists create an individualized Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA") treatment plan to meet the specific developmental needs of that child. These evidence-based treatment plans help children develop skills, create connections, and gain confidence.

One in 54 children in the U.S. has autism, yet one of the greatest hurdles for families is access to specialists. According to Caravel Autism Health CEO Mike Miller, "Families shouldn't have to go on a waiting list when they have concerns about their child's development. We are opening these new centers to provide easy access to the diagnosis and treatment services that these families so desperately need."

"The earlier we can begin providing ABA treatment, the greater a child's gains will be," explained Elizabeth Kooistra Cass, the center's clinical director. "ABA therapy changes the trajectory of a child's life and is especially impactful for children under the age of five."

Until recently, Caravel's team was only able to offer in-home-based ABA therapy locally. Rezoning, facilitated by Madison Alder Samba Baldeh, was instrumental in changing that. "This rezoning was essential," said Alder Baldeh, "because it brings much-needed services to families in the communities of Madison and Sun Prairie."

To learn more, visit www.caravelautism.com or call 608-440-0473.

About Caravel Autism Health

Founded in 2009, Caravel Autism Health is devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Caravel's team of autism health experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based programs help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-resource-for-children-with-autism-opens-this-week-in-eastern-madison-301127765.html

SOURCE Caravel Autism Health