New Research Shows Daxor's BVA-100® Blood Test Provides Unique Benefit In Detecting Anemia And Heart Failure Risk, Presented At The Heart Failure Society Of America Meeting 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), an investment company with innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations focused on blood volume measurement, today announces new data presented during the Heart Failure Society of America's Annual Scientific Meeting focused on the use of Daxor's BVA-100 ® blood test for uniquely measuring anemia.

New data titled, "Red Cell Volume Phenotypes in Hospitalized Heart Failure Patients" showed that true anemia was present in 62% of patients but that commonly-used hemoglobin and hematocrit tests cannot accurately detect this condition in heart failure patients. Patients with lengths of stay greater than 10 days (twice the average patient) were also three times more likely to suffer from anemia suggesting its significant risk to patients. "Both total blood volume and red blood cell volume variations are common and are often unrecognized and largely untreated without quantitative blood volume analysis," said John E. Strobeck, M.D., principal investigator. "Treatment should be guided by the specific red blood cell phenotype and the laboratory evaluation of the anemia or polycythemia and treated early in the hospital course."

"This study further demonstrates that commonly-used indirect measures to identify red blood cell derangements are not able to accurately measure this costly heart failure risk but Daxor's technology does," said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor Corporation. "This research reinforces that a volume-guided approach in treating heart failure with the BVA-100 blood test is paramount in informing the correct treatment strategies -- resulting in significantly better patient outcomes and economic benefits for the health system."

Daxor's BVA-100 ® blood test has been associated with a reduction in heart failure 30-day mortality by 82%, 30-day readmissions by 56%, and 1-year mortality by 86% in a peer-reviewed study published in December 2018 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology - Heart Failure titled, "Heart Failure Outcomes With Volume Guided Management" which focused on plasma volume and red cell measurement and treatment. In addition to its current FDA-cleared BVA-100 ® blood test, Daxor is developing next-generation testing technology under multiple contract awards with the US Department of Defense for its next generation of red cell volume, plasma volume, and blood volume measurement systems.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (DXR) - Get Report is an innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology company focused on blood volume measurement. We developed and market the BVA-100 ® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology has the potential to improve hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including heart failure and critical care, by informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly improved patient outcomes. Our mission is to partner with clinicians to incorporate BVA technology into standard clinical practice and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:Bret ShapiroSr. Managing Partner, CORE IR516-222-2560 brets@coreir.com