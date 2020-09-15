New Relic Achieves AWS Outposts Ready Designation

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability platform company, announced today that it has achieved the AWS Outposts Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program.

New Relic, Inc. (NEWR) - Get Report, the observability platform company, announced today that it has achieved the AWS Outposts Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that New Relic One has demonstrated successful integration with AWS Outposts deployments. AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any datacenter, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience.

Achieving the AWS Outposts Ready designation differentiates New Relic as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product fully tested on AWS Outposts. AWS Outposts Ready products are generally available and supported for AWS customers, with clear deployment documentation for AWS Outposts. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

"New Relic is proud to achieve AWS Outposts Ready status to further strengthen our support for AWS customers," said Brian Barry, vice president Alliances at New Relic. "Many of our customers are managing complex hybrid environments and value the consistency in their AWS and on-premises operational tool-chain."

"Many companies are modernizing their application performance monitoring systems by leveraging SaaS based solutions," said Joshua Burgin, General Manager, AWS Outposts, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We are delighted to welcome New Relic to the AWS Outposts Ready Program. New Relic One can help customers monitor, troubleshoot, and optimize application performance for workloads operating on AWS Outposts, in AWS Regions, and on customer-owned hardware for a truly consistent hybrid experience."

To support the seamless integration and deployment of AWS Outposts ready solutions, AWS established the AWS Outposts Ready Program to help customers identify products integrated with AWS Outposts and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of products that are integrated with AWS Outposts deployments.

As companies continue to migrate from on-premises to the cloud, operation teams can promote consistency in their operational tool-chain in order to simplify their stack and reduce complexity in their infrastructure management with New Relic. New Relic One is the most powerful cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software. Engineering teams around the world rely on New Relic One to improve uptime and performance, achieve greater scale and efficiency, and accelerate time to market. It includes everything organizations need to achieve observability:

Telemetry Data Platform to collect, visualize, and alert on all types of application and infrastructure data at petabyte scale. It is designed to be the single source of truth for all operational data.

Full-Stack Observability to easily analyze and troubleshoot the entire software stack across APM, infrastructure, logs, and digital customer experience in one connected experience.

Applied Intelligence to detect, understand, and resolve incidents faster.

Learn more about New Relic's capabilities with AWS here.

New Relic also achieved AWS Service Ready status for Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), AWS Lambda, and AWS Linux 2 and also achieved the AWS DevOps Competency, AWS Containers Competency, AWS Mobile Competency, AWS Migration Competency, AWS Retail Competency, and AWS Government Competency designations. Please visit New Relic's APN profile to learn more.

About New Relic

The world's best engineering teams rely on New Relic to visualize, analyze and troubleshoot their software. New Relic One is the most powerful cloud-based observability platform built to help companies create more perfect software. Learn why customers trust New Relic for improved uptime and performance, greater scale and efficiency, and accelerated time to market at newrelic.com.

