New Regional AVP For First Community Mortgage In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage (FCM) has named Crissy Salyer Regional Assistant Vice President. She has 16 years' experience in regional mortgage management and other wealth and financial areas; her team of mortgage pros can originate mortgages for consumers in the many markets in which FCM is licensed across the country.

"Crissy loves her work and that shows; most importantly, it translates to her team and to satisfied clients and business partners," says Dan Smith, President of First Community Mortgage. "She ensures the mortgage or refinance process is a positive experience - never overwhelming, and she and her team are always available to accept new challenges and answer client questions."

Team Salyer focuses on a full range of residential mortgage needs, including purchases, refinance, construction and home equity loans, and is adept at helping clients with first-time homebuyer programs, conventional financing and VA, Jumbo, FHA and USDA programs. Based in Charlotte, they primarily serve mortgage clients in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

"Navigating the mortgage process can be smooth with the right person to help you, and I strive to always provide that experience," Salyer says. "Many things have changed in the mortgage industry, but my sincere commitment to provide exceptional service has not. I task myself and my team with having a positive impact on the lives of the people we encounter, and part of that is fostering clients who remain clients for life."

Away from work, the East Tennessee native and ETSU grad enjoys helping animals in need, including large animals like elephants, and has volunteered with the Boys & Girls Clubs and Junior Achievement. Salyer and her family - including a menagerie of two rescue dogs and three rescue cats - live in Charlotte. Her daughter attends high school, and her son is in college.

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. It has funded over $3 billion in home loans in 2020. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700. www.FirstCommunityMortgage.com

Salyer (NMLS# 610765 ) can be reached at 423-213-8264 or Crissy.Salyer@FCMhomeloans.com.

Media inquiriesB. Andrew (Drew) Plant 262060@email4pr.com 678-637-5532

First Community Mortgage Megan Chastain, VP of Marketing 262060@email4pr.com 731-610-1504

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-regional-avp-for-first-community-mortgage-in-charlotte-301198728.html

SOURCE First Community Mortgage