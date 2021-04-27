Just in time for spring, :ratio introduces new :ratio PROTEIN, a high protein dairy snack to help consumers as they kickstart their health routines.

Just in time for spring, :ratio introduces new :ratio PROTEIN, a high protein dairy snack to help consumers as they kickstart their health routines. :ratio PROTEIN has the most protein in the yogurt aisle in a single serve cup, packed with 25G of protein and 3G of sugar.

NEW :ratio PROTEIN has the most protein in the yogurt aisle in a single serve cup, packed with 25G of protein and 3G of sugar. (Photo: Business Wire)

The introduction of :ratio PROTEIN not only pumps up the yogurt aisle with a protein-loaded product, it also expands the :ratio product line - a brand that delivers products with great taste to help consumers achieve wellness goals. This convenient new snack option is offered in five delicious flavors including strawberry, vanilla, blueberry, coconut, and key lime.

"As a leader in the yogurt and dairy category, General Mills is focused on product innovation to help our consumers meet their varying health and fitness goals," said Doug Martin, president, General Mills dairy operating unit. "We know consumers are seeking protein and with the introduction of :ratio PROTEIN, we're providing a delicious solution within a familiar snack that delivers the most protein in the yogurt aisle in a single serve cup."

Today :ratio PROTEIN also introduced the limited-edition Dairy Dumbbell, a weighted spoon to help you flex each time you go for a bite. As a nod to :ratio PROTEIN's 25G of protein, each Dairy Dumbbell weighs 2.5 lbs. — just the right heft to flex with every bite. Starting today, :ratio is giving away 300 Dairy Dumbbells. Consumers can visit giveaway.ratiofood.com to claim their very own Dairy Dumbbell while supplies last.

:ratio PROTEIN is now available at major retailers nationwide. All flavors will be sold in single serve cups with a SRP of $1.69. Visit ratiofood.com to learn more about :ratio PROTEIN.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills' share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

