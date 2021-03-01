New Rating System To Measure Corporate Diversity And Inclusion

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Donate Technologies, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Data Vault Holdings, Inc., announced today that through partnership with Jumptuit, Inc. and Carter Brothers Management Services to launch a new cloud-based solution for capturing, visualizing and managing the Diversity and Inclusion data of corporations on a global basis.

The new solution, Carter Diversity Data System (CDDS), will provide environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings focused on Diversity and Inclusion. The system is aimed at increasing the visibility into a corporation's effectiveness in executing stated goals and commitments towards becoming more diverse and inclusive.

John F. Carter, CEO of Carter Brothers Management Services stated, "Our system will use data analytics to create quantitative and qualitative analysis of the D&I practices of Corporate America. This will level the playing field and include accurate representation of people of color and women in leadership,workforce, and supplier diversity. The inclusion of traditionally marginalized peoples is both a moral responsibility and a proven way to improve productivity. Diversity is not a social cause; it's a social calling to create something spectacular that will outlast the creator. This is by far the greatest project I have ever worked on."

ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) investing, which encompasses diversity and inclusion, now makes up one third of all assets under management in the U.S. — more than $17 TRILLION in 2020. That makes for a substantial target audience for the CDDS.

"Investors want to do what's right," said Donald Leka, Founder and CEO of Jumptuit. "The challenge becomes accurately quantifying diversity based on data that's thorough, timely and vetted, and Jumptuit's trending cross-market sector data, information and insights directly address that challenge."

"We look at companies directly when gathering data on diversity, but also look downstream through their entire supply chain, and also the communities of customers they serve," said Nathaniel T. Bradley, founder and CEO of Data Vault Holdings, Inc. "We want the whole story, not just the abridged version."

The finished product will rank companies based on Diversity and Inclusion initiatives; it is due to be released in Q4 of 2021.

