New Publishing House Highlights Forgotten Female Authors

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Megara Publishing Inc. ( https://megarapublishing.com ) is an independent publishing house based in New York City. In its latest series, Megara Classics, they have published works by forgotten female authors such as Jane Webb, Margaret Cavendish, Sara Hawks Sterling, Mary Shelley and Marie Corelli. Megara was founded by Kate Francia ( http://katefrancia.com ) and Christopher Francia in April and is dedicated to works by emerging writers in speculative fiction as well as highlighting classic works by female authors. Megara Publishing joins nearly 200 independent publishers nationwide to provide additional options outside the big five: Simon and Schuster, Penguin/Random House, Macmillan, Hachette Book Group, and Harper Collins.

Megara Publishing is a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association ( http://ibpa-online.org ) and currently has five books published this year, the most recent being A Lady of King Arthur's Court, available on:

Apple ( https://books.apple.com/us/book/a-lady-of-king-arthurs-court/id1570363198?ls=1 )Amazon ( https://amzn.to/3id9kQW )Kobo ( https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/a-lady-of-king-arthur-s-court )and Ingram Content Group ( https://www.ingramcontent.com/ )

Megara Publishing is currently accepting submissions for an upcoming short story anthology, The Haunted Quill, slated for publication in fall 2021. More information can be found here: https://megarapublishing.com/submissions/haunted-quill/ .

