New Public Safety Power Shutoff Address Alerts Provide Notifications For Addresses Other Than Your Home That Are Important To You, Including Schools Or A Relative's Home

Customers and non-account holders can now sign up for notifications for any address they care about to stay safe and informed about Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events. High winds can cause tree branches and debris to contact energized lines, damage our equipment and cause wildfires. As a result, we may need to turn off power during severe weather to prevent wildfires. This is called a PSPS.

To sign up for alerts for any address that is important to you or a loved one, visit www.pge.com/addressalert. Alerts are accessible in multiple languages by call and text.

Address Alerts might be right for you if:

You want to know about a PSPS at your home, work, school or other important location

You are a tenant and do not have a PG&E account

You need to stay informed about a PSPS affecting a friend or loved one

Multiple members of your household want to be notified

Customers and non-account holders interested in receiving updates on PSPS events for an address where they do not receive a bill can submit one or more addresses. Note, PG&E customers will automatically be enrolled to receive PSPS notifications for any home or business they have an account for. Customers are encouraged to keep their contact information up to date with PG&E so they can be notified if their specific location will be impacted.

Prepare for the unexpected

We know losing power disrupts lives. That is why we are working nonstop to make our system safer and reduce the impact of PSPS events. As we continue our work to quickly improve the safety of our system, we urge all customers to plan ahead of an unexpected emergency. Below are a few resources that can help you prepare for an outage:

Safety Action Center: Find tips and guides to stay safe during wildfires or severe weather.

Kids Emergency Preparedness: Access interactive games, safety tips and quizzes to share emergency resources with children.

Medical Baseline Program: Sign up for resources available to support those in the disabled and aging populations.

