New Program Helps Seniors And Residents With Disabilities Bridge Technical Divide

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help ensure access for seniors and persons with disabilities to resources and communication through digital technology, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has awarded Rolling Start Inc., a non-profit organization serving people with disabilities, with a $5,000 sponsorship to support its new Digital Access Pilot Program. In addition to the sponsorship, IEHP will encourage interested employees to volunteer for the program, launching September 1.

Aiming to reduce the digital divide and social isolation experienced by seniors and persons with disabilities in the face of COVID-19, Rolling Start Inc.'s Digital Access Pilot Program will provide eligible individuals who have restricted or no internet access with paid access for up to three months, a Chromebook and instructional courses.

Program participants will be required to complete all instructional courses within a designated time to keep their devices. IEHP team members will use this training as a tool to teach program participants how to navigate social media websites, access telehealth benefits, and how to use the tool to improve communication with their medical providers.

"While we are in the early stages of this program development, we have purchased 50 Chrome Books and have identified 30 qualified individuals who could benefit from a program like this," said Lisa Hayes, executive director of Rolling Start Inc. "With IEHP's partnership, we hope to connect with even more individuals and work to empower individuals to access what they need, when they need it from the convenience and safety of their personal digital device."

To date, Rolling Start Inc. is one of 27 Independent Living Centers in California that are specifically designed to assist people of all disabilities and ages by offering an array of services that include: program referral, assistive technology, advocacy and other services. After recently receiving a grant from the San Bernardino County Department of Aging, Rolling Start Inc. will become an Aging Disabled Resource center, providing additional services to seniors in San Bernardino County.

"Partnering with Rolling Start in this way will allow us to further develop a program referral process through our Connect IE Platform," said Carmen Ramirez, IEHP's disability program manager. "This will allow IEHP and other organizations to refer eligible individuals to this innovative program and get them connected. Research and experience tell us that seniors and people with disabilities experience disproportionate rates of social isolation when compared to other populations, this project aims to significantly reduce rates of social isolation."

To learn more about Rolling Start Inc., visit RollingStart.com

About IEHPIEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 Providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.2 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and Community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit iehp.org.

