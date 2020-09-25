New Products Launched By Micro Labs USA Inc

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Labs USA Inc. announces its presence in the US Ophthalmic market of $8.5 billion (source: IQVIA MAT July 2020), by launching two products - Dorzolamide 2% and Dorzolamide-Timolol 22.3-6.8 mg/mL

Micro Labs is vertically integrated with Dorzolamide drug substance and plans to increase capacity at its state-of-the-art formulation manufacturing soon.

Dorzolamide and Dorzolamide-Timolol are widely used for treating Glaucoma, a condition characterized by increased intra-ocular pressure.

According to IQVIA, usage of these two products in the US is approximately 320 million applications annually, amounting to approximately $150 million.

There are additional Ophthalmic products under development as well, in various stages of FDA review, that Micro Labs USA plans to launch to address the growing needs for the US Ophthalmic market.

