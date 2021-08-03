New Product Launch: Oemsecrets.com Updates Bill Of Materials (BoM) Management Tool

YORK, England, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For years now, oemsecrets.com have realised that the electronics manufacturing industry requires innovative ways for customers to find electronic parts quickly and easily, particularly in real-time for accurate pricing and stock availability.

Late last year oemsecrets.com celebrated their 10 th anniversary and with it came significant improvements to their website and search tools. This month, they have launched their latest update to their Bill of Materials tool by removing the login and opening up to the tool for free usage by all users and have added new search functionalities to make it easier for engineers to connect with key distributors and manufacturers.

Benefits of their new BoM tool to buyers, plus ongoing offers as value adds in line with this launch of the revamped BoM management tool are highlighted below.

1. Free BoM Management Tool Access

The free to use Bill of Materials tool helps engineers and buyers to better manage parts lists and most importantly clearly identify cost savings. There's a quick demo video available on the oemsecrets.com YouTube channel. Features and enhancements include:

- No login required

- Free to upload BOMs up to 250 line items,

- A refreshed user interface with a simpler, more consistent design that helps people see crucial electronic parts data easily,

- Find the best price from global authorised distributors

- Filter results with preferred distributors

- Add multiple parts to a distributor's shopping cart in one click

- Compare price differences between target price vs market price

Sam Cowley, founder, said "Our vision is to connect the global electronics value chain. Tools such as our Bill of Materials Management application and our API services offer end-to-end solutions for the market and help manage the complexities of electronics parts fulfilment. This is achieved through our mission to offer complete transparency in market pricing and inventory availability."

2. Product Deals

Accompanying this launch, are exclusive discount codes from two valued partners of oemsecrets.com. Starting this Monday, August 2 nd through August 31st, customers can shop and save on millions of components with incredible deals applying coupon codes at checkout from two global distributors when clicking through the site. Users can experience these deals by following the links below:

Save 10% on Farnell products (view codes at https://www.oemsecrets.com/offers).

Save 10% on Arrow products using code OEM10 at checkout on Arrow (see terms deals at https://www.oemsecrets.com/offers)

3. Competition Giveaway

All engineers, hobbyists and professionals in the electronics industry are invited to enter a giveaway draw to win an Analogue Discovery Pro 3000 series: ADP3450 oscilloscope from Digilent Inc worth $1295 this summer. The giveaway is free to enter, with the winner announced on the 20 th of August 2021. To review the terms, visit https://www.oemsecrets.com/articles/win-a-digilent-analog-discovery-pro-3000-adp3450-worth-1295 . The company is promising more exciting giveaways throughout the year, following the successful giveaways over the past year like gaming consoles and sensor kits.

About oemsecrets.com

In existence since 2010, oemsecrets.com is an electronic parts and components search engine that has bridged the gap between suppliers and buyers. The price comparison site takes pride in offering a free part search tool which helps users save time and money when sourcing components online.

Upon entering a manufacturer part number, users are quickly able to compare distributor prices and inventory from suppliers including Farnell, Mouser, RS, Future, Avnet, Arrow and many more.

For further information, please visit https://www.oemsecrets.com.

