New Private Lending Brand Accelerates Growth For Small & Mid-Size Businesses

CLEVELAND, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel Adelman, a third-generation entrepreneur and the former founder and CEO of Advance Partners, is pleased to announce the launch of his new private lending brand, Encore Funding. Designed to support established businesses in industries that face challenges with traditional lenders, Encore provides the alternative capital they need to fast track growth.

"Since my Advance Partners days, I've adopted an 'entrepreneurs helping entrepreneurs' mission and mindset," says Adelman. "I've met so many business owners with amazing ideas and plans but, for whatever reason, they don't meet the strict requirements of conventional lenders. Instead of letting these businesses struggle due to lack of cash flow, I'm giving them another option."

In addition to providing customized, alternative lending solutions, Encore offers its portfolio of businesses ongoing mentorship, resources and networking support. They also receive access to a tenured executive team, including Adelman, that has delivered in excess of $15 billion in funding to entrepreneurs.

While Adelman serves as CEO, he has named Matthew Williams as Vice President of Encore. In this role, Williams oversees the firm's day-to-day operations and partnerships. Williams previously served as General Counsel for Roundstone Insurance, an organization dedicated to helping mid-market employers control rising health care costs. He also spent nearly seven years as Corporate Counsel at Advance Partners (purchased by Paychex in 2015), where he worked closely alongside Adelman.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Joel again. He brings a clear vision and proven track record of success to the small business landscape," states Williams. "As a team, we'll continue the legacy of helping entrepreneurs overcome the lending hurdles that too often impede their growth and stability."

Together, Adelman and Williams are ready to do what they love again - work alongside their fellow entrepreneurs.

"When entrepreneurs succeed, big things happen," says Adelman. "Not only do they grow their businesses, but they hire new talent, strengthen their communities and enhance our economy. That's what excites us. And, that's why we're here to help."

About Encore FundingEncore Funding is a private lending brand that offers alternative sources of capital to small and mid-size businesses. Beyond its non-traditional lending programs, the firm offers advisory support, coaching and resources needed to drive positive returns. Founded by entrepreneur Joel Adelman, Encore invests in growth-oriented entrepreneurs seeking to drive business, economic and community impact.

