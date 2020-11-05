New Pork Promotion And Research Agency Will Help Canada's Pork Producers Thrive

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, today announced the creation of the Canadian Pork Promotion and Research Agency (PRA), while at the annual general meeting of Les Éleveurs de porcs...

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, today announced the creation of the Canadian Pork Promotion and Research Agency (PRA), while at the annual general meeting of Les Éleveurs de porcs du Québec. The PRA will support the competitiveness and sustainability of the pork sector by enabling the development and implementation of promotional and research activities.

Pork producers and processors are expected to benefit greatly from the Agency's promotional and research activities, especially as producers cope with impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The PRA will allow producers to take full advantage of the increased market opportunities, both domestic and international. As a result of recent trade deals, producers have preferential access to two-thirds of the world market. The Agency will also help mitigate and manage the potential risks of African swine fever by investing in research activities that could boost on-farm biosecurity and surveillance.

The creation of a national levy system will underpin the PRA's activities. Levies will also be collected on imported pork products, at a rate that is no more than the minimum levy paid by producers across the country. Similar agencies exist in other markets that have been successful, like the Canadian Beef Check-Off Agency that generates about $7.5 million each year towards funding initiatives that help beef producers expand their markets and increase sales.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and Farm Products Council of Canada (FPCC) have been working closely with the Canadian Pork Council to help establish the PRA and ensure it provides long-term benefits for pork producers across the country.

Quotes

"Canadian pork farmers will greatly benefit from the new Canadian Pork Promotion and Research Agency which will help to promote the marketing and production of pork, develop new markets for producers, and support research activities. We will continue to work closely with the industry to ensure our hard working producers have the tools they need to thrive in the global marketplace."- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Québec pork producers are very pleased with the announcement of the creation of the Canadian Pork Promotion and Research Agency. We are confident that the Agency will benefit all of our producers and create a more competitive business environment. We will collaborate with the Department and all industry stakeholders to implement this new agency."- David Duval, President of Les Éleveurs de porcs du Québec

"Producers across Canada welcome the establishment of the Pork Promotion and Research Agency (PRA). The PRA will be an important vehicle for producers - it will help facilitate even greater collaboration across the value chain through increased research and promotion activities. In the long run, it will result in improving the long-term growth and competitiveness of the sector."- Rick Bergmann, Chair of the Canadian Pork Council

Quick facts

The Government continues to engage extensively with industry and federal, provincial and territorial governments to help implement the new Agency. For information about next steps, please contact the FPCC at fpcc-cpac@canada.ca.

Comparing trade statistics to-date from 2019 to 2020, pork exports have increase by 17% in volume.

In 2019, the Canadian pork industry exported $4 billion worth of pork to over 90 countries.

worth of pork to over 90 countries. There were 14 million hogs on January 1, 2019 , on approximately 8,060 farms in Canada . Farm cash receipts from the sale of hogs in 2019 totaled $4.6 billion .

, on approximately 8,060 farms in . Farm cash receipts from the sale of hogs in 2019 totaled . The Québec pork industry employs 31,000 people and exports 70 percent of its pork production, which was valued at $1.81 billion in 2019.

in 2019. The Canadian Pork Council is the national voice for hog producers in Canada , representing 7,000 farms.

, representing 7,000 farms. The Farm Products Council of Canada is a federal institution responsible for administrating two federal acts, the Farm Products Agencies Act and the Agricultural Products Marketing Act.

